What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host No. 10 USC

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ homecoming game against No. 10 USC at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. DISSECTING THE DEFENSE

During his first media appearance after the bye, I asked Jedd Fisch what the defense worked on during its off week. It was a long list. “We made big points of emphasis on pad level,” he said. “We made big points of emphasis on leverage tackling. A part of the game is being able to understand where your help is coming from. ... We worked on taking on blocks. The ability up front for the defensive linemen to handle double-teams. ... And then continue to work on our coverages. Route recognition is a big part of it, to understand what this formation indicates, what this split indicates.” You’d like to think that work, along with some personnel tweaks, will make a difference. If Arizona can hold USC under 40 points – its season average is 40.4 – consider that a step in the right direction.

2. ‘HIGH LEVEL OF CONCERN’

Those were the words USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch used to describe the Trojans’ situation at linebacker, where two players, Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth, will be game-time decisions Saturday. If Goforth plays, he’ll likely have a club-like wrap on his injured hand. Goforth had been playing in place of Shane Lee, who returned against Utah after missing time because of a wrist injury. Lee also sported a heavy wrap around his injured limb. Meanwhile, star receiver Jordan Addison is also a game-time decision after getting hurt in Salt Lake City. The question is: Will these injuries level the playing field? If USC is down its top receiver and two of its top three linebackers, will it make a difference? Again, you’d like to think so. Arizona should be in relatively good shape health-wise. The biggest question mark is left guard Josh Donovan. He has a capable replacement in Sam Langi. How would that affect the Wildcats’ depth up front? Let’s just say we have a “high level of concern.”

3. HOME/ROAD SPLITS

USC’s lone loss came on the road against Utah. The Trojans nearly stumbled at Oregon State. The last time they lost to Arizona, in 2012, the game was at Arizona Stadium. Pac-12 teams are 13-23 on the road this season, with only three – Oregon, USC and OSU – owning winning records. Conference clubs are 38-12 at home, with only one – Colorado – under .500. A near-sellout crowd is expected for homecoming against a marquee opponent. Rob Gronkowski will be in the building. Again we ask: Will it make a difference? “We should have a great crowd here,” Fisch said. “We're gonna try to become a great home-field advantage and make it hard to play (in Tucson). That would be the ultimate goal moving forward.” Fisch has talked about that since the day he arrived. With all due respect to COVID-depleted Cal, North Dakota State and Colorado, the Wildcats have yet to deliver a program-altering home win during his tenure. Upsetting USC would qualify and then some.

FINAL SCORE: USC 41, Arizona 35

