Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ home finale against No. 7 Utah at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 8:15 p.m., FS1), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:
1. HOW WILL …
… Arizona move the ball? This is a tough one. Hardly anybody has moved the ball against Utah, which ranks in the top four nationally in points allowed, total defense and run defense. It’s tempting to advocate opening things up, as the only two teams to have any success against the Utes did so via the pass. USC third-stringer Matt Fink came off the bench to pass for 351 yards and three touchdowns in Utah’s lone loss of the season on Sept. 20. Washington’s Jacob Eason threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns (plus two interceptions, including a pick-six) in Utah’s 33-28 win in Seattle on Nov. 2. (Only four other teams have passed for as many as 200 yards against Utah. Only one, Arizona State, has run for more than 100. The Sun Devils had 25 yards passing that day.) Arizona doesn’t have receivers on par with USC’s. It doesn’t have a quarterback who, when on, can threaten all parts of the field like Eason. Whether it’s Khalil Tate, Grant Gunnell or again a combination of the two, the emphasis has to be on getting the ball out fast – slant passes, bubble screens, swing passes, short hooks. The Wildcats might not have a choice. Their injury-riddled offensive line – which could have a completely different look – will have major trouble keeping the Utes’ D-line out of the backfield.
2. HOW WILL …
… the firing of Iona Uiagalelei affect the defense? The biggest concern is probably in an area that’s been problematic for Arizona in recent weeks – communication. Whether it’s making sure the calls are properly relayed or something as basic as having the correct number of players on the field, communication glitches have plagued the Wildcats since Kevin Sumlin shook up the staff (and at times before he did so). The issues seemed to be resolved by the end of the Oregon game, but now Uiagalelei, the defensive line coach, is gone, and another new coach, Greg Patrick, must be integrated. It’s particularly worrisome because Arizona rotates players at defensive line more than any other position. The fact that Uiagalelei was fired didn’t surprise me; no unit has underperformed more than the defensive line. The timing caught me off guard. Why not wait until after the season? The recruiting calendar definitely had something to do with it. The regular season ends Nov. 30. The early signing period begins Dec. 18. That’s not a lot of time to hire new coaches and finalize a signing class – one that’s wondering, like the rest of us, who those coaches are going to be.
3. HOW WILL …
… this senior class be remembered? The past four seasons have been a rough stretch for UA football. Barring a miraculous finish, the Wildcats will miss out on postseason play for the third time in four years. Still, every departing senior has had his moments. Here’s how I’ll remember the most prominent among them, including redshirt junior J.J. Taylor, who announced he’s entering the NFL draft (apologies to those not mentioned) … Taylor: No one plays with more heart or determination. Hopefully someone in the NFL overlooks his height and recognizes what he could bring to an organization. … Khalil Tate: One of a kind. Uber-talented. Enigmatic. As amazing as he was at times, we’ll always wonder what could have been. … Tristan Cooper: Resilient. Nasty. Solid player. Better interview subject. I’ll always appreciate his candidness. … Jace Whittaker: Developed into a great leader. Overcame his lack of elite physical traits with smarts and toughness. Probably has a future in coaching if he so chooses. … Cedric Peterson: He never became the featured receiver at Arizona – but he was always willing to do the dirty work. If he pursues a pro career, might test better than people think. … Cody Creason: Classic, no-nonsense, blue-collar offensive lineman. Could play any position besides center. Highly respected in the O-line room. … Finton Connolly: Another selfless player. Much of his job consisted of occupying blockers so others could make plays.
FINAL SCORE: Utah 27, Arizona 17
