 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host North Dakota State

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) scrambles out of the reach of Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) as the pocket collapses around him in the third quarter of their NCAA game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against North Dakota State at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 8 p.m., FS1), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. DEMANDS ON DE LAURA

Jayden de Laura doesn’t have to play a great game for Arizona to defeat NDSU. He just has to play a smart game. With his supporting cast struggling, de Laura tried to do too much last week against Mississippi State. It backfired on him. One week after matching his career best with four touchdown passes, de Laura set a career high with three interceptions. One was a good play by the defense; the other two were avoidable. When plays inevitably break down this week, de Laura needs to use his legs and/or find his outlet receivers. Even a minimal gain can make a huge difference. UA coach Jedd Fisch said de Laura has been “very focused” this week and is “determined to have a better game than he had last week.” It all comes down to decision-making.

People are also reading…

2. RUSH TO JUDGMENT

One way to make things easier on de Laura is to run the ball effectively. The Wildcats really struggled in that area last week against a stout MSU defense. NDSU isn’t as big up front, so Arizona might be able to do some damage there if the offensive line performs – and if Fisch remains patient with the run game. Ineffectiveness, game flow and down and distance led to Fisch calling just 20 running plays last week (compared to 56 passing plays). Something would have to go terribly wrong for the Bison to post a ratio like that. They’re a run-first outfit, and they’re unlikely to waver from that approach. “Running the ball, establishing the run, establishing the line of scrimmage is our calling card,” NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen said. Whichever side can win that battle will have an excellent chance to win the game.

3. TALE OF THE TURNOVERS

The good news: Arizona has five takeaways. The bad: The Wildcats also have five giveaways. Turnovers, including a killer pick-six, were a deciding factor the last time Arizona faced an FCS team – and North Dakota State is a lot better than NAU. The Bison have thrived off turnovers through two weeks. They also have five takeaways – and haven’t given the ball away a single time. NDSU has 35 points off turnovers, including a pair of touchdown returns. The Bison also have produced two touchdowns on special teams (blocked field goal, punt return) for a total of four non-offensive scores. It’s absolutely imperative that Arizona protect the ball this week. As Fisch put it, if the Wildcats have to give the ball to the Bison, it better be via a kick.

FINAL SCORE: Arizona 26, North Dakota State 20

PREVIEW LINKS:

Game advance‘It has to be about us’: Arizona Wildcats look inward as they brace for Bison

Greg Hansen'Mr. Football' on the UA-NDSU connection, Bison fans' travel plans — and Saturday's winner

StorylinesOn how the matchup came to be, the UA’s ‘Turnover Sword’ and Cats’ most improved player

Field PassProjected starters, key matchups and a prediction for Saturday's UA-North Dakota State game

Cats StatsHow Arizona got ‘off schedule’ in Week 2 — and why the Wildcats can’t make it a habit

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News