What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host North Dakota State

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against North Dakota State at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 8 p.m., FS1), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. DEMANDS ON DE LAURA

Jayden de Laura doesn’t have to play a great game for Arizona to defeat NDSU. He just has to play a smart game. With his supporting cast struggling, de Laura tried to do too much last week against Mississippi State. It backfired on him. One week after matching his career best with four touchdown passes, de Laura set a career high with three interceptions. One was a good play by the defense; the other two were avoidable. When plays inevitably break down this week, de Laura needs to use his legs and/or find his outlet receivers. Even a minimal gain can make a huge difference. UA coach Jedd Fisch said de Laura has been “very focused” this week and is “determined to have a better game than he had last week.” It all comes down to decision-making.

2. RUSH TO JUDGMENT

One way to make things easier on de Laura is to run the ball effectively. The Wildcats really struggled in that area last week against a stout MSU defense. NDSU isn’t as big up front, so Arizona might be able to do some damage there if the offensive line performs – and if Fisch remains patient with the run game. Ineffectiveness, game flow and down and distance led to Fisch calling just 20 running plays last week (compared to 56 passing plays). Something would have to go terribly wrong for the Bison to post a ratio like that. They’re a run-first outfit, and they’re unlikely to waver from that approach. “Running the ball, establishing the run, establishing the line of scrimmage is our calling card,” NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen said. Whichever side can win that battle will have an excellent chance to win the game.

3. TALE OF THE TURNOVERS

The good news: Arizona has five takeaways. The bad: The Wildcats also have five giveaways. Turnovers, including a killer pick-six, were a deciding factor the last time Arizona faced an FCS team – and North Dakota State is a lot better than NAU. The Bison have thrived off turnovers through two weeks. They also have five takeaways – and haven’t given the ball away a single time. NDSU has 35 points off turnovers, including a pair of touchdown returns. The Bison also have produced two touchdowns on special teams (blocked field goal, punt return) for a total of four non-offensive scores. It’s absolutely imperative that Arizona protect the ball this week. As Fisch put it, if the Wildcats have to give the ball to the Bison, it better be via a kick.

FINAL SCORE: Arizona 26, North Dakota State 20