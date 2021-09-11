What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host San Diego State in the home opener

1. CROWDED HOUSE?

Jedd Fisch has done everything short of cold-calling UA fans to ensure a sellout. Heck, if you receive a call from a raspy-voiced man claiming to be Fisch sometime Saturday, don’t be surprised. But with Dave Heeke having announced Thursday that about 35,000 tickets had been sold, it would require an improbable late surge to reach the 50,782 mark. That isn’t what’s truly important, though. The fans’ involvement in the action and how long they stick around are what really matter. The crowd will be pumped when the ball is kicked a little after 7 p.m. It’s Fisch’s home debut, and it’s the first time people have been able to go to a real college football game here in almost two years. Getting fans to show up isn’t the problem. Getting them to stay for the duration – especially in the ZonaZoo – has become one. Fisch has several ideas to sustain engagement into the fourth quarter, some inspired (free Chick-fil-A sandwiches!), some we’re not so sure about yet (“Happy Does”). What matters above all is the product on the field. The better Arizona plays, the greater the retention will be in the fourth quarter.