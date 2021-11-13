What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host the 24th-ranked Utah Utes

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ home finale against No. 24 Utah at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 12 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:
1. PROTECTING PLUMMER
Jedd Fisch hasn't disclosed many details about QB Will Plummer’s condition after he suffered shoulder and hand injuries against Cal last week. It’s safe to say that he isn’t 100% and that protecting him will be a huge priority Saturday; remember, he’s the only full-time scholarship quarterback Arizona has at the moment. Usually, when the topic is protecting the quarterback, the first thing you think about is the offensive line and the blocking scheme. But there are ways Plummer can do a better job of protecting himself. Fisch provided an example from the Cal game. “Opening drive, we got first-and-goal at the 7,” Fisch said. “We got a couple of wide-open guys during that drive that we didn't hit. We scrambled; really don't need to scramble when you have Alex Lines running down the field on the second play of the game. You could throw it to Alex and then avoid two hits. Those are some of the points and conversations that I'm having with Will – that if you stay with your reads, you might have a better chance to avoid hits.”
2. STOPPING THE RUN
Cal was missing three starting offensive linemen last week. At various points, so was Arizona. Yet the Wildcats rushed for 202 yards while the Golden Bears had just 28. Arizona hadn’t allowed fewer than 30 net rushing yards in a game since Sept. 15, 2017, against UTEP (17 yards). Before that? Sept. 18, 2010, vs. Iowa (29). Aside from the USC game – when the pass-first Trojans accumulated 234 yards on the ground – the Wildcats’ run defense has been on point lately. Arizona allowed 117 yards against Colorado and 88 (on 38 attempts) against Washington. Utah presents an entirely different challenge. The Utes rank second in the Pac-12 and 16th nationally in rushing, average 219.0 yards per game. They had 290 yards two weeks ago against UCLA and 441 last week against Stanford. You could make a case that the UA defensive line – led by Jalen Harris, Trevon Mason and Kyon Barrs – has developed into the strongest unit on the team. Is it up to this task? We'll see. If not, it could be a long afternoon.
3. KICKING IT AROUND
How’s this for a concept: Arizona might have better special teams than Utah this season. Known for standout special-teams play under Kyle Whittingham, the Utes are – stunningly – last in the Pac-12 in net punting average (36.3). They’re also last in field-goal percentage (61.5). The Wildcats are fourth and fifth, respectively. Of course, there is one element of Utah’s special teams that demands the utmost attention. Britain Covey leads the nation in punt-return average at 15.6 yards per attempt, including an 80-yard touchdown. One of the most intriguing matchups in this game pits Covey against Kyle Ostendorp and the UA punt team. Ostendorp is the reigning Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week and ranks sixth in the country in gross average (48.2). Opponents have returned only 14 of Ostendorp’s 50 punts but are averaging 9.5 yards when they do. If Ostendorp continues to boom the ball, the coverage unit – led by gunner Stanley Berryhill III – will have to play with precision and discipline to contain the slippery Covey.
FINAL SCORE: Utah 31, Arizona 17
PREVIEW LINKS:
