What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host the 24th-ranked Utah Utes

1. PROTECTING PLUMMER

Jedd Fisch hasn't disclosed many details about QB Will Plummer’s condition after he suffered shoulder and hand injuries against Cal last week. It’s safe to say that he isn’t 100% and that protecting him will be a huge priority Saturday; remember, he’s the only full-time scholarship quarterback Arizona has at the moment. Usually, when the topic is protecting the quarterback, the first thing you think about is the offensive line and the blocking scheme. But there are ways Plummer can do a better job of protecting himself. Fisch provided an example from the Cal game. “Opening drive, we got first-and-goal at the 7,” Fisch said. “We got a couple of wide-open guys during that drive that we didn't hit. We scrambled; really don't need to scramble when you have Alex Lines running down the field on the second play of the game. You could throw it to Alex and then avoid two hits. Those are some of the points and conversations that I'm having with Will – that if you stay with your reads, you might have a better chance to avoid hits.”