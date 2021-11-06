What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host the Cal Golden Bears

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ homecoming game against Cal at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 12 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:
1. BEARS DOWN
You know how we sometimes say we’re not sure which version of a team will show up in a given game? That’s literally the case for the Golden Bears. They are expected to be missing “multiple” players because of a COVID-related issue, and the only ones privy to that information heading into Saturday were the Bears themselves. So this is truly Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates, and it makes an already interesting matchup that much more intriguing. Will Cal be without any entire position groups? What impact will those losses have on the Bears’ schemes and strategies? Cal’s personnel issues also create something of a no-win situation for the team that has no wins. If the Bears are missing, say, half their starters, the Wildcats will be expected to win. And if they don’t? Well, the disappointment won’t quite be on the order of NAU, but it’ll be close.
2. ENDLESS PLUMMER
Coming off his best game, Arizona QB Will Plummer now faces a new set of challenges. First of all, can he repeat – or even improve upon – his performance at USC? Jedd Fisch said Plummer had an even better week of practice than last week, so that’s a promising sign. Two, can Plummer succeed without the aid of sidekick Jamarye Joiner? The two formed an effective tandem against the Trojans, and Plummer was among the first to congratulate Joiner when he returned to the sideline after throwing a 73-yard touchdown pass. However, Joiner is considered doubtful for the Cal game. He hadn’t practiced this week when Fisch addressed the media Thursday afternoon. If Joiner can’t go, look for Fisch to sprinkle some wrinkles into the game plan. His confidence in Plummer has grown, but Fisch always puts in a handful of gadget plays. We’re confident he has something special in store for homecoming.
3. HEAT CHECK
It’s going to be warm Saturday afternoon – around 85 degrees at kickoff, with a forecast high of 90. It’ll be even warmer on the Arizona Stadium turf. Given the aforementioned issues Cal is facing – plus Arizona’s injury concerns along the defensive line – this game could become a war of attrition. Which team can sustain drives? Which one can convert third downs and keep the opposing defense on the field? That will be a critical factor. The Wildcats believe the weather will work to their advantage – “We embrace the heat,” Fisch said. “We're the ones in Arizona” – and that might very well be the case if Cal is playing with a bare-bones roster. But given when and where Arizona typically practices – in the late afternoon at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center and the Dick Tomey Practice Fields, which are bathed in shade this time of year – we’re not so sure. Assuming they’re available to play, we expect the Bears to pound away at the UA defensive front with big backs Christopher Brooks (235 pounds) and Damien Moore (220). Contain them, and Fisch just might be able to cool off with a sideline Powerade shower.
FINAL SCORE: Arizona 26, Cal 23
PREVIEW LINKS:
Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on game-deciding plays, program-changing players — and why Arizona will beat Cal
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev