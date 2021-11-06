What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host the Cal Golden Bears

3. HEAT CHECK

It’s going to be warm Saturday afternoon – around 85 degrees at kickoff, with a forecast high of 90. It’ll be even warmer on the Arizona Stadium turf. Given the aforementioned issues Cal is facing – plus Arizona’s injury concerns along the defensive line – this game could become a war of attrition. Which team can sustain drives? Which one can convert third downs and keep the opposing defense on the field? That will be a critical factor. The Wildcats believe the weather will work to their advantage – “We embrace the heat,” Fisch said. “We're the ones in Arizona” – and that might very well be the case if Cal is playing with a bare-bones roster. But given when and where Arizona typically practices – in the late afternoon at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center and the Dick Tomey Practice Fields, which are bathed in shade this time of year – we’re not so sure. Assuming they’re available to play, we expect the Bears to pound away at the UA defensive front with big backs Christopher Brooks (235 pounds) and Damien Moore (220). Contain them, and Fisch just might be able to cool off with a sideline Powerade shower.