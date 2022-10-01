What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host the Colorado Buffaloes

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Colorado at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. THE EYES HAVE IT

Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen seemed incredulous when he met with reporters this week. He couldn’t believe what he saw against Cal. Actually, he couldn’t believe what some of his defenders thought they were seeing. “It just seemed like their eyes were nowhere near where they needed to be,” Nansen said. Where the Wildcats’ eyes went, their bodies followed. Hence, a total loss of gap control, leading to the Golden Bears’ obscene rushing output (354 yards on 38 attempts). Colorado hasn’t been able to run the ball with any consistency or effectiveness, ranking 11th in the Pac-12 in yards per game (102.8) and last in yards per carry (3.2). Even after adjusting for sacks, the Buffaloes are averaging just 4.2 yards per attempt; the Wildcats’ sack-adjusted average is 4.7 yards. So what does Nansen want to see Saturday? Two things: (1) his guys making correct reads and being in the right place; and (2) a reduction in missed tackles, ideally by half. After its final run-through of the UA-Cal game, Pro Football Focus tagged Arizona with a season-high 22 missed tackles.

2. BALANCING ACT

The Wildcats have been more of a passing team than a running team under Jedd Fisch. Part of that has to do with Fisch’s background; he comes from the NFL, which has become a pass-first league. It’s also a product of Arizona playing from behind so often. The Wildcats have rushed for 200-plus yards three times in Fisch’s 16 games: vs. Oregon, Washington and Cal last season. It isn’t a coincidence that they had a chance to win the first two and did win the third. Arizona also has rushed for 51 or fewer yards three times under Fisch: vs. San Diego State and Arizona State last year and vs. Mississippi State this year. All three games were lopsided losses. Enter Colorado. The Buffaloes have the worst run defense in the nation, yielding 323.3 yards per game and 7.0 yards per attempt. Look for the Wildcats to top 200 yards on the ground for the fourth time under Fisch.

3. WHO’S TRULY DESPERATE?

I asked Fisch if the Buffaloes were dangerous because they’re desperate. His response: “Well, I think we're desperate. So we'll see what two desperate teams look like.” Arizona is no position to overlook anyone. As Fisch noted – in a rare callback to last season – Colorado “beat us handily a year ago.” The Wildcats lost to NAU the last time they were in a position like this. No one should have to remind them of that. Said offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll: “That’s why they play the games, right? Those guys (the Buffaloes) are just like us last year: trying to win at any cost; find a way to find a way. And that hasn't really changed for us this year. So let's go find a way to win a game.”

FINAL SCORE: Arizona 45, Colorado 20