What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host the Colorado Buffaloes

If Gunnell can’t go, freshman Will Plummer is expected to make his first career start. Plummer is accustomed to being an underdog. Gilbert High School was far from a powerhouse. The Tigers often were outmanned. Just ask former Arizona linebacker Sean Harris , whose son, Jason Harris , played for Gilbert Higley (and is currently with Colorado). Higley pummeled Gilbert in 2018 and ’19 by scores of 46-22 and 66-42. But, even in defeat, Plummer made a lasting impression. “People don't understand: Will is a tough, gritty quarterback,” Sean Harris said. “I don't want to talk bad about a school, but he didn't have a lot of help. He took a lot of shots. He built a lot of character in high school, especially when we played them. Jason teed off on him. It was every team Gilbert played basically. ... The thing I like about him most is, he wouldn't quit. There's no quit in Will. He’s gonna fight to the end. It doesn't matter if he's down by 30. Trust me, there were a lot of games in high school where he lost by 50. You would never be able to tell by the way he was playing.”

On the other side of the ball, the matchup that matters most pits Colorado’s rushing attack against Arizona’s run defense. The question is whether what we saw in the second half against UCLA was a fluke or an indication of what the Wildcats are capable of. After yielding 192 yards on the ground in the first half, the Cats shut down the Bruins for almost the entirety of the second. UCLA had one first down in the third quarter, gaining just 36 yards on 13 plays. The Bruins drove 55 yards on 10 plays on their first possession of the fourth quarter, only to be forced to punt again – for the fifth straight time. UCLA’s only second-half touchdown came on a 30-yard drive after Plummer threw an interception. If they can replicate – or even approximate – that performance against Colorado, the Wildcats will stand a real chance. The Buffaloes rely heavily on tailback Jarek Broussard, who has carried the ball 90 times in three games. QB Sam Noyer is a great story, but he hasn’t had to carry the offense. Per CU’s crack media-relations staff, the Buffs are 16 of 28 (57.1%) on third downs of 6 yards or less. They’re 8 of 24 (33.3%) on third downs of 7 yards or more. Arizona needs to create as many third-and-long scenarios as possible.