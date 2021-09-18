What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host the NAU Lumberjacks

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against NAU at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. NEW QB

We liked what we saw from Will Plummer from the midpoint of spring on. But we also understand why Jedd Fisch and his staff decided to go with Gunner Cruz at first. Cruz looks the part (6-5, 227). He has a powerful arm. He threw very few interceptable passes. But the potentially fatal flaw that Cruz displayed in practice – holding onto the ball too long while waiting for receivers to become obviously open – carried over into games. It’s become pretty clear that Fisch believes most of his plays are working. But they require the quarterback to pull the trigger in a timely manner. “Trust the plays, trust the receivers, trust the blocking scheme. The more trust you have, the better you play,” Fisch said. “That's (what) I've talked to Will about this week. ... It’s OK to throw it to where they're going to be; you don't have to wait to see them get there.” Since figuring things out in spring, Plummer has played with a greater sense of anticipation. Expect that to be on display vs. NAU.

2. OLD-SCHOOL APPROACH