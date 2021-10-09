What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host the UCLA Bruins

1. ERR JORDAN?

It’s Jordan McCloud’s show now. He displayed poise, craftiness and athleticism during his first UA start at Oregon. But it was a “yeah but” kind of performance. Yeah, he moved the chains. But he threw five interceptions. Finding that balance between aggression and recklessness will be McCloud’s challenge moving forward. “He's done a great job of understanding what we're trying to do, where he can be aggressive in our scheme,” offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said. “And then ... when not to be aggressive. I think he's ready to make that adjustment, and I expect great things.” McCloud obviously knows how to play the game, having entered this season with 17 career starts. But the Pac-12, for all its detractors, is a step up in competition from the AAC. McCloud wanted to play Power Five football, and now he’s getting that opportunity. The expectation is that he’ll have the job for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen whether another multiple-turnover outing – something we don’t predict will happen but isn’t inconceivable – will prompt Jedd Fisch to revisit the situation. QB stability is strongly preferred and desperately needed.