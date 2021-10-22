What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host the Washington Huskies

1. WILL AND JAMARYE

Jedd Fisch on Thursday confirmed what we all expected: Jamarye Joiner will have an expanded role as a quarterback. That doesn’t mean he’s taking over at QB soon or at any point this season. Any suggestion to the contrary is not rooted in reality. Will Plummer has been training in Fisch’s offense since spring. Barring another injury – which, at this rate, can’t be ruled out – Plummer will remain in that role for the remainder of the season. But giving Joiner more looks and touches makes a ton of sense under the current set of circumstances. It’s a way to get one of Arizona’s best athletes the ball. It’s a changeup that can be thrown at the defense. And it should alleviate a bit of the pressure on Plummer. We’d like to see Joiner utilized in the red zone, where the Wildcats’ offense has been absolutely putrid this season (25% touchdown rate). We also believe Plummer has something to offer, despite numbers that indicate otherwise. These next six games will reveal whether we’re right.