What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit No. 12 UCLA

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Tucson time, Fox/11), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. JDL VS. DTR

Expect a bounce-back game from Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura. De Laura has yet to have two off games in a row as a Wildcat. He also has displayed the capacity to learn from his mistakes. Against Utah, de Laura’s ball-handling was uncharacteristically sloppy. We also got the sense that he was letting the pass rush affect him at times. He’ll be sharper against UCLA – and that’s be one of the reasons this game will end up closer than the point spread says it will. Counterpart Dorian Thompson-Robinson will have something to say about that. The fifth-year senior is playing the best ball of his career. An oddity about his résumé: He’s never had a great statistical game against Arizona. Thompson-Robinson is 2-1 against the Wildcats but never has passed for more than 180 yards; never has thrown more than one touchdown pass; and never has rushed more than 63 yards. You can’t help but think he’ll eclipse all those numbers Saturday night.

2. PLAYING THE SLOTS

Jacob Cowing, Arizona’s leading receiver, is questionable because of a knee injury suffered vs. Utah. Cowing was able to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, so that’s a good sign; it looked, at first blush, like a potential season-ending situation. But he still could be held out Saturday. That might be the wise move with two winnable home games to close the season and Cowing possibly eyeing a move to the NFL. If Cowing can’t go, sophomore Anthony Simpson and freshman Kevin Green Jr. will try to fill his spot. Simpson has been the No. 4 receiver this year, and he showed big-play promise with a 51-yard catch-and-run vs. Utah. Green hasn’t played much, but we saw plenty of him during offseason practices. We liked what we saw. “I love everything about his potential,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said. “He's gonna be a very special slot receiver for us in the future.”

3. DEUCES WILD

Russell Davis II coming off one edge. Sterling Lane II coming off the other. Both are nicknamed “Deuce.” A couple of years from now, you can easily imagine a TV graphic with the heading: “Deuces Wild.” Under it: Davis and Lane’s sack numbers. It’s a distinct, but distant, possibility. Both freshmen – like Green – need to put on considerable weight. They arrived in June, missing out on not only on spring practice but spring weight training. They’re listed at 210 and 220 pounds, respectively. They look skinny. But, in many other ways, they look the part. Both are quick and aggressive. Both have displayed a knack for making plays – despite limited playing time. (They’re the backups behind departing seniors Hunter Echols and Jalen Harris.) Neither has registered a sack yet. It’s only a matter of time. Maybe as soon as this week.

FINAL SCORE: UCLA 41, Arizona 31

