What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit No. 14 Utah

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 14 Utah in Salt Lake City (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Tucson time, Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. WEATHER OR NOT

It was cold in Sale Lake City on Friday. The forecast for Saturday calls for a strong chance of absolutely miserable. The projected high is 46 degrees, with a low 37, but that’s not the story. It’s supposed to rain pretty much all day long. Do the Wildcats stand a chance in those conditions? This will be a test of their mental fortitude. I’ve seen plenty of UA teams in the past fold under similar circumstances. One of Arizona’s worst performances last season came in the cold and fog of Pullman, although that might have been a “lookahead” game as much as anything. Jedd Fisch smartly tried to downplay the weather. “I told the guys, ‘If it rains, it rains. If it doesn't, it doesn't. We can't control that at all,’ ” Fisch said. “So our goal is going to be strictly to play the competition, not the weather, and do everything we possibly can to move the football, prevent them from moving the ball and win.”

2. RUSH TO JUDGMENT

If the weather is as nasty as the forecast suggests, it’ll favor the Utes. Utah would love nothing more than to turn this game into a street brawl. Whether it’s Tavion Thomas, Micah Bernard, Jaylon Glover or Ja’Quinden Jackson carrying the ball, expect the Utes try run it early and often. Utah is averaging almost 30 fewer rushing yards per game this season vs. last season, but the Utes are still fourth in the Pac-12 at 189.5 yards. Arizona is allowing 207.8 yards per game, second most in the conference. The Wildcats’ run defense has been slightly better the last two weeks – remember, 53 of USC’s 210 yards came on a reverse – but how much of that was facing opponents who preferred to pass the ball?

3. NEED FOR SPEEDY?

Here’s something we might see Saturday: freshman all-purpose back Rayshon Luke back on the field for the Wildcats. Luke suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3, underwent surgery and was deemed “good to go” this week by Fisch. We caught a glimpse of Luke at practice, and he looked fantastic. Whether he plays – or whether he should play – remains to be seen. Luke has played in three games so far. Two more and he loses his redshirt. He wasn’t playing a major role when he was available. Then again, his speed is unmatched and could be a real weapon for the Wildcats. Is it worth it to waste a year for a handful of plays per game? We’re not sure it is, even if, as Fisch said, “Speedy” wants to play.

FINAL SCORE: Utah 30, Arizona 27