What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit No. 3 Oregon in Pac-12 opener

1. CRUZ CONTROL

Alternate subhead: McCloud Cover. Based on his comments Thursday, it appears Jedd Fisch is making yet another quarterback change. Whether it’s Gunner Cruz or Jordan McCloud – or some combination of the two – Fisch is looking for someone to step up and take ownership of the job. If it’s Cruz, it’ll be quite the comeback story as the Washington State transfer appeared to be buried on the bench after an ineffective performance vs. San Diego State. (The Aztecs defense is no joke; just ask Charlie Brewer.) If it’s McCloud, that’ll be a comeback of sorts too as he was running a distant third behind Cruz and Will Plummer coming out of training camp. UA fans aren’t happy with Fisch’s handling of the QB situation. They want him to commit to one guy. Don’t you think he wants to? Fisch is as tired of all this back-and-forth as everyone else. The most logical course of action at this point, regardless of whether a QB distinguishes himself vs. Oregon, is to use the upcoming bye to figure it out once and for all. Pick your guy and run with him.