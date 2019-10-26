Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game at Stanford (Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:
1. BETTER EARLY
An early touchdown would do Arizona a world of good. It would take pressure off quarterback Khalil Tate. It would instill confidence in the entire offense. Asked what the key to winning the game will be, UA center Josh McCauley said: “Start early. Establish the run. Get points on the board.” The latter has been much easier said than done for the 2019 Wildcats. Arizona has scored 28 first-quarter points this season – with 21 of those coming against NAU. The UA has only one – one!?! – other first-quarter score of any kind, Tate’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Stanley Berryhill III against Colorado. The NAU and Colorado games are the only ones in which Arizona has scored within its first two possessions. On average, it has taken the Wildcats five drives to notch their first score. That’s just one of the ways they have made the game hard on themselves this season. Reversing that trend against a Stanford team that struggles to score in any quarter would give Arizona a decided advantage.
2. BETTER PASS RUSH?
Don’t be surprised if Arizona establishes a season high in sacks. Stanford has surrendered 20 sacks this season, the second most in the Pac-12. (Cal, incredibly, has yielded 30.) Stanford allowed a season-high seven sacks in its last game, against UCLA. The Cardinal were forced to start untested redshirt freshman Jack West at quarterback in that game. The likely return of veteran K.J. Costello should help. But he can’t block for himself. Four true freshmen have started on the offensive line for Stanford this season, the most in the nation. Three (Walter Rouse, Barrett Miller, Jake Hornibrook) are expected to start this afternoon. Meanwhile, Arizona’s pass rush started to show signs of life last week at USC. Two sacks are not an indicator that a corner has been turned. But that figure tied the Wildcats’ season high and exceeded their total from the previous two games combined. JB Brown had one, Trevon Mason the other. Mason is becoming a force for the UA defense. The JC transfer ranks fifth on the team with 27 tackles and is tied for third with four TFLs.
3. BETTER BE CAREFUL
There’s plenty to be worried about in this game, including Arizona’s slow-starting tendencies, Tate’s erratic play and Costello’s potential return. But the aspect that concerns me most is special teams – particularly when the Wildcats have to punt the ball. Stanford blocked a punt against UCLA and recovered the ball for a touchdown. Not only has UA punter Matt Aragon struggled to kick the ball with authority, his get-off time has slowed to a crawl. Aragon had a punt blocked against Washington, which nearly got another later in the game. USC came close a time or two as well. There’s no guarantee Aragon will keep the job, but if he does, the Wildcats better make sure their punt protection is sound. I’m less worried about kicker Lucas Havrisik, even though he went 0 for 2 last week. The field goals were from 56 and 50 yards, and Havrisik missed them by about four feet combined. Meantime, Stanford has lost its veteran kicker, Jet Toner, to a season-ending injury. Freshman punter Ryan Sanborn will take over the role. He never has attempted a field goal in a college game.
FINAL SCORE: Arizona 26, Stanford 20
