What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit the Colorado Buffaloes

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder (Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. CRUZ (IN) CONTROL?

Which version of Gunner Cruz is Arizona going to get? It’s impossible to predict. Ideally, it’s the BYU version. Cruz wasn’t perfect in that game. But after a slow start, he got into a groove and helped the Wildcats move the ball. The San Diego State version? No one wants to see that. Cruz looked lost. In his defense, the Aztecs defense is among the best in the nation (sixth in total defense, third in yards allowed per play entering this week). After a string of three-and-outs, one touchdown (which was all YAC by Stanley Berryhill III) and an interception, Jedd Fisch had no choice but to sit Cruz down. The question is to what extent he benefited from his time on the sideline. His brief appearance at the end of the UCLA game wasn’t promising, although it was a small sample size and a difficult set of circumstances. (Cruz also didn’t get much help from his friends.) As Fisch has emphasized, Cruz doesn’t need to be a hero. He just needs to execute the plays that are called and manage the game smartly.

2. EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED