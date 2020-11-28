What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit the UCLA Bruins

It would be extremely beneficial, for a variety of reasons, for Arizona to get off to a strong start. That’s been a recurring problem for the Wildcats under Kevin Sumlin on the road. Arizona has played 12 away games under Sumlin. The Wildcats have won only two of them. In each case – Oregon State in 2018, Colorado in ’19 – the UA held the lead in the first quarter. That’s happened on only one other occasion on the road, vs. Stanford last year. Arizona lost that game by 10. It was competitive throughout. So was last year’s game at Arizona State, which was another 10-point margin. That game was scoreless after the first period, and Arizona held the lead in the second. The Wildcats have trailed by double figures in every other road game during Sumlin’s tenure. The only two times they rallied to tie the score or take the lead were the 2018 UCLA game and last year’s opener at Hawaii. Every other game spiraled out of control and turned into a blowout. This UA team desperately needs a jolt of confidence – something that would instill a sense of belief in the players. Starting fast (for a change) would do the trick.