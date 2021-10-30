What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit the USC Trojans

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against USC at the L.A. Coliseum (Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPNU), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:
1. WILL OF THE WILDCATS
Is there a path for Arizona to win this game? Perhaps. If so, it’s short and direct. The Wildcats need to play a physical brand of football against the Trojans, especially on offense. When Oregon State defeated USC earlier this season – winning in Los Angeles for the first time in 61 years – the Beavers rushed 51 times for 322 yards. The past two weeks – both USC losses – the Trojans surrendered a combined 350 yards against Utah and Notre Dame. Arizona rushed for a season-high 218 yards last week against Washington. The Wildcats have run the ball more, and more efficiently, since Pac-12 play began. Arizona averaged 79 yards rushing in its first three games. The Cats have more than doubled that number in four conference contests (167.3). Their rushing attempts, after adjusting for sacks, have risen from 24 per game to 39.5. Expect more of the same moving forward this season, especially with Jamarye Joiner having an expanded role at quarterback.
2. DEFENDING DRAKE
When USC has the ball, we can’t wait to see how Arizona defends star receiver Drake London. Or if the Wildcats can defend him at all. London has been unstoppable this season, accumulating an obscene 79 catches, 1,002 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. He’s No. 4 on Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest Big Board for the 2022 NFL draft. London is a massive target at 6-5, 210, and it doesn’t seem to matter if he has defenders draped on him; London invariably comes down with the ball anyway. We don’t expect Arizona to stop him. How might the Wildcats slow him down? They’ll have to throw multiple looks at him – different corners and different coverages. Christian Roland-Wallace and Isaiah Rutherford have different enough skill sets to keep London guessing. Don Brown typically plays with one deep safety, and Arizona doesn’t double-team many receivers. But devoting additional resources to London – whether it’s a dropping linebacker or a safety over the top – seems like a wise course of action.
3. EXTENT OF ENGAGEMENT
Let’s face it: Arizona’s best chance might be USC’s indifference. We know the Wildcats are motivated; they’re desperate to end their 19-game losing streak. Will the Trojans show up? Will they be fully engaged? It’s been a weird season for USC to say the least. The Trojans have only one win at home, and that came against San Jose State. They lost their other three home games – against Stanford, Oregon State and Utah – by double figures. The Trojans who are planning to return next season know they’ll be playing for a new coach. USC can still attain bowl eligibility this season, but how big a deal is that to players who came to campus thinking Rose Bowl or bust? Attendance should be decent for homecoming, but USC fans’ patience ran out a while ago. If the Wildcats can get off to a strong start – similar to last week against Washington – they can take the crowd out of the game and neutralize whatever home-field advantage the Trojans might have. And from there, who knows?
FINAL SCORE: USC 34, Arizona 20
