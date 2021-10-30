What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit the USC Trojans

3. EXTENT OF ENGAGEMENT

Let’s face it: Arizona’s best chance might be USC’s indifference. We know the Wildcats are motivated; they’re desperate to end their 19-game losing streak. Will the Trojans show up? Will they be fully engaged? It’s been a weird season for USC to say the least. The Trojans have only one win at home, and that came against San Jose State. They lost their other three home games – against Stanford, Oregon State and Utah – by double figures. The Trojans who are planning to return next season know they’ll be playing for a new coach. USC can still attain bowl eligibility this season, but how big a deal is that to players who came to campus thinking Rose Bowl or bust? Attendance should be decent for homecoming, but USC fans’ patience ran out a while ago. If the Wildcats can get off to a strong start – similar to last week against Washington – they can take the crowd out of the game and neutralize whatever home-field advantage the Trojans might have. And from there, who knows?