What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit the Washington Huskies

Arizona’s personnel on defense has changed dramatically since Kevin Sumlin became coach. The Wildcats have gotten bigger and deeper along the defensive line. They also suffered unforeseen losses in the linebacking corps this offseason. All of that got me to thinking: Why not go to a four-man front against Washington’s massive offensive line, which the Huskies sometimes supplement with a sixth O-lineman? Why not add someone like senior defensive tackle Trevon Mason to the starting unit and take a linebacker off the field against the run-oriented Huskies? Roth doesn’t see that happening. “I would be shocked if they altered their scheme,” said Roth, who played at Pitt when first-year Arizona defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads was the DC there. “He sees his defense as multiple. He can instantly get into a four- or five-man front (with base personnel), cover up gaps, cover up the tight end. You will see the structure look a little different. But they’re not going to change how they play. It’s too early for that to happen.” One change that Sumlin hinted at: Folding the freshman defensive linemen into the rotation. Fresh bodies will be at a premium in this one.