What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit Washington

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Washington in Seattle (Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. ‘SOUND’ FUNDAMENTALS

Looking for something – anything – to be encouraged about regarding the Arizona defense? Well, how about this: Jedd Fisch liked what he heard at practice this week. Yes, you read that right – heard. Allow Fisch to explain: “I like to hear defensive players on the practice field. I think that's your best indication of confidence and communication. When you can hear the defensive players making calls and talking and being excited – ‘Down right! Field left!’ – all the calls that occur, that communication makes a huge difference. Then when you see a play get made, and you feel the energy from the rest of the guys, that tells me that there's a nice confidence. And that's really what we're looking for. That's always easiest. Our defensive coaches will talk about the fundamentals, the assignments and the alignments. But for me, what I notice on (the) defensive side is more of: play with passion.”

2. BETTER THAN THE NUMBERS?

Like Arizona’s, Washington’s defense has backslid in recent weeks. The Huskies have allowed 40-plus points in consecutive games for the first time since 2013. Fisch and his staff aren’t buying it – and it isn’t just coach-speak. Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said UW has “a bunch of defensive ends that all look like they're ready for the next level.” That group includes Bralen Trice (4.5 sacks), Jeremiah Martin (three sacks, one forced fumble) and Zion Tupuola-Fetui (1.5 sacks, one FF). Fisch sees it the same way. “It’ll be the second week in a row I feel as if we're going against true NFL edge rushers,” Fisch said, giving a nod to Oregon’s DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus. Regarding UW’s defense as a whole, Fisch said: “Every time I've ever thought of Washington, I’ve thought of defense. So in my mind, this is a top defense. I don't look at the stats. I look at the player bodies. And they have a lot of really, really good player bodies out there.”

3. IDEAL PREP

When Arizona has the ball, we’ll be watching the matchup between the Huskies’ edge rushers and the Wildcats’ tackles. When Washington has the ball, the matchup to watch pits the Huskies’ receivers against the Wildcats’ secondary. Washington’s trio of wide receivers – Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk – is on par with Arizona’s. That’s exactly what UA cornerback Treydan Stukes is banking on heading into the game. Facing wideouts Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer and Tetairoa McMillan in practice is the best preparation Arizona’s defensive backs could ask for. “I'm so fortunate to have such a good receiving corps on this team that I get to go against in practice every week,” Stukes said. “It might feel like we're against them during the week. But at the end of the day, at the end of the week, we're all on one team. They're helping me get better. I'm helping them get better.”

FINAL SCORE: Washington 41, Arizona 38

PREVIEW LINKS: