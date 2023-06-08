Over the last two years, the Arizona Wildcats have struck it rich in the transfer portal, which has emerged as an essential resource to rebuild rosters in college football.

Arizona has also lost a star — or two or three — in the transfer portal.

This year, over two dozen scholarship Wildcats have departed the program. Here's who they are — and where they landed in the transfer portal, if they did:

Dorian Singer

Position: Wide receiver

What they did at the UA: Singer was an All-Pac-12 selection after catching 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns last season. Singer averaged 16.7 yards per reception in a passing offense that ranked sixth in FBS in 2022. The former walk-on had a seven-catch, 141-yard, three-touchdown performance against USC in Tucson last year.

Where they are now: USC

Christian Roland-Wallace

Position: Cornerback

What they did at the UA: Roland-Wallace ended his four-year career at Arizona with 169 tackles, two interceptions, 18 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Where they are now: USC

Jaxen Turner

Position: Safety

What they did at the UA: The two-year starter led the Wildcats with two interceptions in his final season at Arizona, half of the Wildcats' season total of four, which ranked last in the Pac-12. Over four seasons, Turner played in 33 games and had 159 tackles, nine pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Where they are now: UNLV

Kyon Barrs

Position: Defensive tackle

What they did at the UA: The former under-the-radar recruit budded into one of the Wildcats' top interior defensive linemen. In 2021, Barrs was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Where they are now: USC

Kolbe Cage

Position: Linebacker

What they did at the UA: Despite the previous coaching regime, which recruited him to Arizona, getting fired, the safety-turned-linebacker signed to play for the Wildcats in 2021. Cage initially started last season at "Will" linebacker but struggled and fell out of the rotation midway through the year.

Where they are now: Southern Miss

Jamarye Joiner

Position: Wide receiver

What they did at the UA: Multiple foot surgeries sidelined the Tucson native for the latter part of his UA career. Originally signed to play quarterback under former coach Rich Rodriguez, who's now the head coach of Jacksonville State, Joiner moved to wide receiver under Kevin Sumlin. In Jedd Fisch's first season as head coach of the Wildcats, Joiner played "Wildcat" quarterback in certain situations.

Where they are now: Jacksonville State

Paris Shand

Position: Defensive line

What they did at the UA: The Toronto native and former basketball standout started 10 games in the last two seasons at Arizona. Shand had a career-high five tackles in the season-opening win at San Diego State.

Where they are now: LSU

Jordan McCloud

Position: Quarterback

What they did at the UA: McCloud played in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2021. He slid down the depth chart last year with the additions of Jayden de Laura and Noah Fifita.

Where they are now: James Madison

JB Brown

Position: Defensive line

What they did at the UA: Another RichRod product, Brown was around the program for six years. He opted out of the 2020 pandemic-influenced season, then missed the remainder of the 2021 season after playing in the first four games. Brown entered the transfer portal in October.

Where they are now: UMass

Ma'jon Wright

Position: Wide receiver

What they did at the UA: The Florida native entered the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2020 and hauled in 15 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown in five games. Wright transferred to Middle Tennessee State early in 2021, then returned in the spring of 2022, only to re-enter the portal.

Where they are now: Grambling State

Alex Lines

Position: Tight end

What they did at the UA: Lines, a Gilbert native, followed tight ends coach Jordan Paopao from UNLV to Arizona and started in 11 games for the Wildcats. With the rise of Tanner McLachlan and the addition of big-time recruit Keyan Burnett, Lines entered the portal during last season.

Where they are now: No known destination as of June 8, 2023.

Drake Anderson

Position: Running back

What they did at the UA: The scatback started three games in 2021 after transferring from Northwestern but didn't make any appearances in '22.

Where they are now: Akron

Dion Wilson Jr.

Position: Defensive tackle

What they did at the UA: Wilson logged 31 tackles and a sack in 20 games over three seasons.

Where they are now: New Mexico State

Tyler Martin

Position: Linebacker

What they did at the UA: The Don Brown disciple and Massachusetts native played one season for the Wildcats, then returned home to reunite with Arizona's former defensive coordinator — also known as "Dr. Blitz."

Where they are now: UMass

Jalen John

Position: Running back

What they did at the UA: The Oregon native recorded 280 rushing yards in two seasons.

Where they are now: UMass

Jermaine Wiggins Jr.

Position: Defensive line

What they did at the UA: Wiggins, the son of former NFL tight end Jermaine Wiggins, was the top-rated recruit from Maine but didn't see any action at Arizona.

Where they are now: UMass

Woody Jean

Position: Offensive tackle

What they did at the UA: The 6-5, 315-pound Fort Lauderdale product played three career games for the Wildcats.

Where they are now: Florida Atlantic

Shontrail Key

Position: Offensive line

What they did at the UA: The Chicago native and former basketball standout didn't appear in any games — either at defensive end, his original position, or offensive line — in two seasons.

Where they are now: Grambling State

Anthony Simpson

Position: Wide receiver

What they did at the UA: The speedster from New York, who was recruited by Brown, primarily played kick returner for the Wildcats. Last season, Simpson had 342 return yards on 18 attempts.

Where they are now: UMass

Malik Reed

Position: Middle linebacker

What they did at the UA: Reed transferred to Arizona from Wisconsin and contended for a starting linebacker role after a promising end to 2021 but played in only one game on special teams.

Where they are now: No known destination as of June 8, 2023.

Jerry Roberts

Position: Middle linebacker

What they did at the UA: Roberts started two seasons at middle linebacker following three seasons at Bowling Green. Roberts had 112 tackles and 6.5 stops for loss in the '21 and '22 seasons.

Where they are now: UMass

Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa

Position: Defensive end

What they did at the UA: Siaumau-Sanitoa committed to Arizona to play safety. Then he became a linebacker. And then a defensive end. Siaumau-Sanitoa played in four games in four seasons.

Where they are now: No known destination as of June 8, 2023.

Evan Branch-Haynes

Position: Defensive tackle

What they did at the UA: The Bay Area lineman, who signed to the UA in 2021, had four tackles in four games last season for the Wildcats.

Where they are now: Bowling Green

Jaydin Young

Position: Safety

What they did at the UA: Young was promoted from walk-on to scholarship player leading up to the 2021 season. He had 61 tackles and four pass deflections in three seasons.

Where they are now: No known destination as of June 8, 2023.

Isaiah Rutherford

Position: Cornerback

What they did at the UA: The Notre Dame transfer and former four-star recruit played two seasons for the Wildcats. In the spring, Rutherford competed with Charles Yates Jr. and Tacario Davis for one of Arizona's starting cornerback spots opposite Ephesians Prysock.

Where they are now: No known destination as of June 8, 2023.