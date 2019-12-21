While Arizona Wildcats continue to reshape roster for 2020, QB picture comes into focus

State of affairs

Plummer is one of three UA signees from the state of Arizona. The status of one of the others, Florence defensive end Regen Terry, was up in the air entering the Dec. 18-20 early signing period after he visited USC last weekend.

The Wildcats ended up winning that battle, a significant development for a program fighting to make an impression on in-state recruits who mostly have been signing with out-of-state schools.

“He’s the Jordan Morgan of this year so far,” said Sumlin, referring to the Marana High School offensive lineman who also had a USC offer but signed with Arizona a year ago. “He is a national recruit that we evaluated early, had on campus early, and then here comes everybody at the end. We hung on again with a guy that’s right up the road. It’s extremely important.

“In this case, I think relationships mattered. I know they did. He’s happy, (his) mom is happy and we’re happy because we need D-linemen.”

The Wildcats continue to pursue Gilbert Higley four-star defensive end Jason Harris. The son of former UA linebacker Sean Harris and the younger brother of current edge rusher Jalen Harris is planning to announce his college choice at the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2.