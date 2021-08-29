Who is poised to break out for Arizona in 2021? Try these five Wildcats

The case: Like Harris, Havrisik is poised to put it all together in his fifth season.

Blessed with NFL-caliber leg strength and then some, Havrisik has been a weapon on kickoffs since Day 1. In his UA debut, on Sept. 2, 2017, he kicked off 10 times. Nine were touchbacks.

Last year, albeit in a truncated season, he showed signs that the consistency that has eluded him on placements might be within reach. Havrisik missed his first field goal attempt of the season, then made six straight. It’s the longest streak of his career. He entered 2020 with a 59.4% success rate.

Havrisik was the only Wildcat to earn preseason All-Pac-12 recognition from the media, landing on the second team. If he builds on last year, there’s no reason he can’t garner postseason all-conference accolades — especially if the voters take kickoffs into consideration (which they should).

Havrisik has a career touchback rate of 75.2%. That’s elite.

But that alone won’t make him an all-league honoree. Nor will a handful of 50-plus-yard field goals, which are practically a given. Havrisik has made at least one in each of his four seasons and is 5 of 9 from distance for his career.