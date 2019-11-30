• NOTE: Class of 2020 players can sign letters of intent starting Dec. 18. Their verbal commitments are nonbinding.

Here's a look at where the last two classes of in-state high school football players are going, using 247Sports.com's top-10 list of Arizona players.

Who owns Arizona?

The Star did an analysis of 247Sports.com’s top-10 players from the state of Arizona over the last 10 recruiting classes, and which colleges they’ve picked. (For the Class of 2020, we used their verbal commitments). Here’s a look at where they’ve ended up:

Arizona State 16

Arizona 9

UCLA 8

Oregon 7

Washington 6

Texas 4

USC 4

Nebraska 4

Boise State 3

Texas A&M 3

Notre Dame 3

Cal 2

Colorado 2

Oregon State 2

Oklahoma 2

Utah 2

Arkansas 1

Auburn 1

BYU 1

Iowa State 1

Louisville 1

Michigan State 1

Ohio State 1

Oklahoma State 1

Penn State 1

Purdue 1

Stanford 1

Syracuse 1

Vanderbilt 1

Washington State 1

Wisconsin 1

• Note: List does not include players who enrolled at junior colleges, or Class of 2020 recruits who have yet to verbally commit.