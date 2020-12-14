Who will be the next UA football coach? Here are some candidates

Antonio Pierce

Current job: Co-defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator at ASU

Pros: Pierce is a former Wildcat, an ex-junior-college product, embedded in the Southern California recruiting scene, not far removed from playing in the NFL, an intense motivator and a defensive coach. His short résumé as a college football coach checks off the boxes Arizona needs to re-energize a program that’s at rock bottom. Considering his ties to the NFL and Los Angeles, Pierce could assemble an all-star staff that would make Arizona an intriguing program for young prospects to play at. Pierce’s defense at ASU, also led by Marvin Lewis, has allowed the fewest points (20.0) per game in the Pac-12 this season.

Cons: While Pierce is an ex-Wildcat, would coaching Arizona be his final destination if he struck success or would it be a stepping stone to the NFL or a program willing to pay him more? He just turned 42 in October and has decades of coaching ahead of him.

Ken Niumatalolo

Current job: Head coach at Navy