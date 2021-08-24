Why Arizona coach Jedd Fisch believes two quarterbacks are better than one — for now

“I don’t believe we’ll be in a two-quarterback system for the year,“ he said. “I would be surprised.“

When it becomes clear that one quarterback is outperforming the other, Fisch will change the structure and go with a more traditional starter-backup approach. That hasn’t happened yet.

Cruz and Plummer had similar completion percentages and touchdown totals in training camp, Fisch said. Both got better as camp progressed. Both played their best with the first-team offense.

Fisch came to the realization that he couldn’t justify placing Cruz over Plummer or Plummer over Cruz — even though two-quarterback systems generally are frowned upon in modern-day football.

“I tried to avoid the thought process regarding the pros and the cons. I wanted to put the people first,“ Fisch said. “In my mind, to stand there and look at Will and say, ‘I’ve gone with Gunner,’ and when Will says ‘Why?’ and I say, ‘Because I’ve gone with Gunner’ ... (that) wasn’t a good answer.“

The conversation would have gone the same way with Cruz had Fisch picked Plummer. Instead, Fisch informed them at the same time. He wouldn’t reveal their reaction to the news but said they were both “very mature“ about it.