Why Kevin Sumlin didn’t pan out as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats

The idea of Kevin Sumlin coaching at Arizona seemed perfect on paper. The real-world results never materialized.

After a humiliating defeat in the most important game of the season — which extended a school-record losing streak — the UA administration concluded that a change had to be made.

The university fired Sumlin on Saturday after two-plus seasons.

Sumlin, 56, posted a 9-20 record as Wildcats coach after arriving in January 2018. His winning percentage of .310 is the second worst for any UA coach who has presided over at least 20 games.

Sumlin inherited a team that went 7-6 in 2017 under Rich Rodriguez. Since then, Arizona has gone 5-7, 4-8 and 0-5 — with the latest loss the worst of all: a 70-7 defeat against rival Arizona State on Friday night. It was the most lopsided setback by the Wildcats in the 94-year history of the Territorial Cup game.

Arizona has lost 12 consecutive games overall, a school record. The Wildcats’ last victory came on Oct. 5, 2019, at Colorado. They were 4-1 at that time.