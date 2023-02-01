Wildcats add '5-star coach' as Duane Akina returns to Tucson in analyst role

Although Arizona was relatively quiet during National Signing Day on Wednesday, the Wildcats "signed a five-star coach," according to Jedd Fisch.

Fisch revealed during his NSD news conference that the Wildcats have hired longtime coach Duane Akina, who will join the team as a senior defensive analyst and assistant defensive backs coach.

Akina coached at the UA during the celebrated "Desert Swarm" era under Dick Tomey from 1987-2000; Akina also coached Arizona's defensive backs in 2011 under Mike Stoops and interim head coach Tim Kish.

Akina is the latest member of Fisch's staff with ties to previous regimes at Arizona, joining safeties coach Chuck Cecil, defensive line coach Ricky Hunley, high school relations coordinator Brandon Sanders and advisor Tedy Bruschi.

The selling point for Akina to return to Tucson?

"To be a part of Arizona football," Fisch said. "He was very excited about the direction of our program and is very excited to be back in Tucson. I think he has a great love for the University of Arizona and for the city of Tucson. He has great history and tradition here. ... It's great to have him back."

Before Akina's 14-year career at Arizona, he spent five seasons as a defensive assistant under Tomey at Hawaii, followed by one season with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

At Arizona, Akina held multiple roles, including defensive backs coach, associate head coach, defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator. Following the 2000 season, Akina had a similar role under Mack Brown at Texas. Most recently, Akina worked for David Shaw as Stanford's defensive backs coach from 2014 through this past season.

Akina, 66, has mentored three Jim Thorpe Award winners: Darryll Lewis (Arizona), Michael Huff (Texas) and Aaron Ross (Texas).

A dozen years removed from his last stint at the UA, Akina will serve as a defensive analyst. According to NCAA rules, Akina can't personally coach the players. However, Fisch said Akina will likely have a hands-on coaching role.

"We went through the process of what we wanted to do, what he wanted to do at this point of his career," Fisch said. "We spoke with (athletic director) Dave Heeke and came up with a plan. We expect the NCAA to open up some more rules in terms of who can coach, who can't coach; that's been a big part of discussions.

"Most recently, if you're an analyst, can you coach? Not coach? Right now, we believe that will change, so we wanted to get ahead of that and bring Coach Akina in."

Arizona is still looking to replace cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker, who left the program in early January. Fisch said he hoped to have the position filled "by this weekend."

Last-minute add

Arizona did make one late addition to its 2023 signing class.

Three-star receiver Devin Hyatt — the younger brother of Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt — committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon.

Devin Hyatt last played for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. 247Sports lists him at 6-2, 194 pounds.

Hyatt had nearly two dozen college offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Penn State, Oregon and Tennessee, where his older brother caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Devin Hyatt is the fourth wide receiver to join Arizona's '23 class, which had a composite rating (recruits plus transfers) of 40th in the nation as of Wednesday.

Silent signee

Four-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a, who announced his commitment to Arizona during the Polynesian Bowl, signed with the Wildcats during the early signing period in December but told the coaching staff to postpone his announcement until January.

Fisch said Su’a, a 6-2, 225-pound standout from nationally ranked Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei High School, “loves to make plays on the ball. Fisch described Su'a as "very intelligent, 4.0 student, student of the game, mature, physical, great body type for a high school linebacker.”

Su’a was a three-year captain for the Monarchs and was named MVP of the elite Trinity League. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was also MVP of the Trinity League in 2021.

“He’s got every intangible and tangible you’re looking for in a player at the high school level,” Fisch said of Su’a. “Number one, he’s coming from one of the top two or three high school football programs in the country. Number two, he was a captain for three years, so his leadership is a huge part for him. Number three, the fact that he was as productive as he was, he gives you the trifecta.”

Su’a is one of six linebackers to sign with the Wildcats in 2023, joining transfers Justin Flowe (Oregon), Daniel Heimuli (Washington) and Orin Patu (Cal), and high schoolers in Chandler native Taye Brown and Kamuela Ka’aihue from Hawaii. The Wildcats return Jacob Manu, who evolved into a consistent playmaker in the final stretch of his freshman season.

“We’ve really added depth and competition to our linebacking corps,” Fisch said. “Now we’re talking about six to eight guys that can give you reps rather than a few.”

Turner to UNLV

Former Arizona safety Jaxen Turner announced Wednesday that he's transferring to UNLV to play for first-year head coach Barry Odom.

Turner, a three-year starter for the Wildcats, joined Arizona in 2019 under Kevin Sumlin and played 33 games at the UA, including 23 in the last two seasons.

Turner started 11 games this past season for Arizona and tallied a team-high 79 tackles, along with two interceptions (UA had four as a team), three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Turner was part of Arizona's safety tandem alongside Christian Young, who is out of eligibility and preparing for the NFL draft.

Turner is the sixth defensive starter from 2022 to transfer from Arizona, joining linebacker Jerry Roberts (UMass), defensive lineman Paris Shand (LSU), linebacker Kolbe Cage (Southern Miss), defensive tackle Kyon Barrs (USC) and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (USC).

Extra points

• Arizona currently has two walk-ons set to join the team this spring: Tucson native and former Canyon del Oro High School standout Chase Randall, a defensive lineman who played one season at Valporaiso; and efensive lineman Ammon Kaufusi, the son of Arizona outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi.

• Linebacker Tyler Mustain of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy signed with Arizona on Wednesday as a preferred walk-on.

• Gunner Cruz, who began the 2021 season as Arizona's starting quarterback, will serve as a graduate assistant with the UA strength-and-conditioning program.

• Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth is hosting Arizona’s meet-the-team event Thursday at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. The event begins at 6 p.m. leading up to the Arizona-Oregon basketball game.