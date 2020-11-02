Wildcats appreciative of NCAA holiday that will allow them to vote

“We’re going to give you guys that day to figure it out.’ And I think our team has done a great job of voter education and what they really want to do. ‘If you want something to happen, here’s a way to do it.’

“In the grand scheme of things, hey look, we’re playing football, it’s a big deal, but guess what?

“For what you want, if you want certain things to happen in this country, then you need to vote.”

Tight end Bryce Wolma: “This is actually my first time voting because in high school, I turned 18 the month after the 2016 election so I missed that by a month.

“But yeah, it’s interesting because I had to go through the whole absentee ballot process.

“Yes, I have voted, mailed it in and all that, but I think it’s cool what the NCAA did and all the universities giving kids the day off, because obviously this is such an important election, making sure they express their vote and their opinion. … Our guys have been good with (not sharing political beliefs).

“When we come into the facility everyday, it’s about football, it’s not about politics. Although it’s super important, we pull a lot of initiative having guys being able to vote and making sure they’re registered to vote.