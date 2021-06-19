Wildcats commit Noah Fifita hopes to bring 'Juice County' teammates to Tucson

What was that one moment during your visit that sealed your commitment to the program?

A: “The first day. So, we got in Thursday night and then Friday morning was when we met all the coaches. So, we drive to Old Main and all the coaches were on the grass jumping around, playing music, dancing — right when I saw that family atmosphere, the energy of the coaches, that’s when I knew I was in the right spot.”

As the quarterback, do you take pride in recruiting peers and teammates to Arizona?

A: “Definitely, that’s my next goal. I’m working on 'T-Mac' and Keyan. Obviously, they’re big-time recruits that go to the same high school as me, and I’ve been playing with them since the eighth grade, so those are two must-haves that we gotta go get right now. I’m going to work on that throughout this time, but we also got AJ Jones from (Ontario) Colony to (decommit). He was recently committed to UCLA, and after the trip (to the UA), he decommitted. I’m going to be in his ear to commit to us. … (McMillan and Burnett) are probably the best at their positions not just in California, but in the nation. They’re great guys to be around.”

What makes McMillan and Burnett special players?