Wildcats continue recruiting run, land Hawaii's Kamuela Kaaihue and Gavin Hunter for 2023

Gavin Hunter, an athlete from Hawaii, committed to the Arizona Wildcats Wednesday afternoon, along with three-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue. 

 (Gavin Hunter's Twitter / Arizona Athletics)

The latest additions to Arizona's 2023 recruiting class come from across the Pacific Ocean. Hawaii linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue and athlete Gavin Hunter both committed to the Wildcats Wednesday afternoon, part of the UA's increasing push back into the islands.

Kaaihue and Hunter announced their commitments on social media following most recent visits to the UA campus. 

Kaaihue, a 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pound soon-to-be-senior at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, committed to the UA over Hawaii, Nevada and Army. The 6-2, 190-pound Hunter, a Mililani product, selected Arizona over Oregon State, San Diego State and Utah State. Both prospects were primarily recruited by first-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen. 

Kaaihue and Hunter join Texas defensive back Carter Stoutmire, Southern California defensive lineman Lucas Conti and New Mexico defensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez as commits in June for Arizona. 

The Wildcats now have nine commits for 2023. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

