Wildcats expect to add CDO's Stevie Rocker as early signing period opens; Clay Millen playing it 'by ear'

To many, Arizona’s decision to fire Kevin Sumlin following three seasons in charge was not a surprising move.
But some members of the UA’s 2021 recruiting class said they were shocked that the man they committed to play for will no longer be the face of the program.
“I thought he deserved a second shot next year,” said linebacker Matthew “Mojo” Weerts of Batavia, Illinois. “I think they fired him a little too soon. … He’s a good man, and it’s just sad to see him leave.”
Fellow linebacker commit Jackson Bailey said he was hit with a range of emotions. The Wildcats fired Sumlin on Saturday, one day after a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State.
“I wouldn’t say I was mad,” he said, “but I said, ‘Dang, would this affect my future at Arizona?’”
High school players can begin signing with the UA on Wednesday, though it’s unclear how big — or how accomplished — the Wildcats’ signing class will be.
As of now, 18 players have verbally committed to play for the UA next season.
Ten of them — Weerts; Bailey; linebacker-safety Kolbe Cage; defensive end Alex Navarro-Silva; linebacker James Bohls; safeties Javione Carr and Logan Kraut; offensive linemen JT Hand and Luke Eckardt; and Canyon del Oro High School running back Stevie Rocker — plan to sign letters of intent on Wednesday. The UA is expected to let players out of their LOIs if they don’t mesh with the new coach.
Six players — tight end Colby Powers; defensive tackle Evan Branch-Haynes; defensive end Kevon Garcia; safety Dalton Johnson; cornerback Jakelyn Morgan; and linebacker DJ Fryar — have not yet revealed their plans.
Linebacker KC Ossai, the brother of Texas Longhorns star linebacker Joseph Ossai, will wait until February to sign.
Then there’s Clay Millen. The three-star quarterback and son of former NFL quarterback Hugh Millen told the Star he plans “play the next couple days by ear.” Millen is the highest-rated recruit in a UA signing class that has dropped to 10th in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports.com.
In reality, the Wildcats’ recruiting took a hit even before Sumlin was fired.
Los Angeles defensive end Ja’Quez Harvey, who also has offers from Oregon and Arizona State, decommitted from the UA on Dec. 3.
Three-star defensive end Ja’Marian Peterson did the same one day later. Peterson’s New Orleans De La Salle High School teammate, running back Montrell Johnson, backed out of his commitment on Sunday. So did wide receiver Tyrese Johnson, Montrell Johnson’s longtime friend.
Of the four Louisiana prospects who had verbally committed to the UA, just one remains. Cage plans to sign on Wednesday, even though he was admittedly “bummed out” by Sumlin’s departure.
“I just said, ‘I gotta man up and still meet new people when I’m in college,” Cage said.
If there’s any player who’s used to coaching changes, it’s Cage. In his four years at New Orleans’ Holy Cross High School, the football program experienced three coaching changes.
“This type of thing does happen in college football. It’s business,” he said. “I just never thought I had to go through that just a couple days before I signed.”
Those who are sticking with the Wildcats will have a chance to contribute right away. It’s a point that was driven home by UA outside linebackers coach Andy Buh and defensive line coach Stan Eggen in the hours after Sumlin’s firing. The two coaches contacted Bailey with a message: “Even with Coach Sumlin, it would’ve been a big opportunity for you. Without him, it’s still a big opportunity.”
The more Bailey thought about playing for the Wildcats, the more he embraced the idea.
“I’m committed to the program and the school,” he said. “Football is something I want to continue to play, so I’m gonna do it by any means (necessary).”
Between transfers, injuries and inexperience, Arizona was depleted on defense during a shortened, winless 2020 season.
The Cats were especially thin at linebacker and safety, to the point that walk-ons were either starting or playing a significant number of snaps. In one week alone, the Wildcats lost six defensive backs to opt-outs or the transfer portal. There’s no guarantee the players who opted out will return for next season.
Said Weerts: “Whatever coach is here, I just want to be a Wildcat. This is a team that needs a leader. They need a whole class of leaders to come in and change stuff around. I just love that. I love that it’s not a perennial powerhouse and that I have a lot of work to do. I want to come in and be a leader on the team and I feel like my class, with all the guys coming in, we’re gonna make a big difference. We’re a different set of guys and we’re a new breath of air for this program.”
Extra points
- Sumlin’s firing has affected Arizona’s 2022 recruiting class, too. Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet and Chandler wide receiver Kyion Grayes both announced this week that they are re-opening their recruitments.
- Sahuaro High School’s Jonah Miller, who’s rated as a four-star prospect, will sign Wednesday to play for Oregon. The former Salpointe Catholic star chose the Ducks over Arizona, Texas, ASU, Florida, Nebraska, Penn State, USC and Washington, among others. The 6-foot-6-inch, 260-pound Miller will become the latest Salpointe product to sign with a Power 5 school, following Bijan Robinson (Texas), Lathan Ransom (Ohio State), Bruno Fina (UCLA) and Matteo Mele (Washington).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!