Wildcats expect to add CDO's Stevie Rocker as early signing period opens; Clay Millen playing it 'by ear'

“I just said, ‘I gotta man up and still meet new people when I’m in college,” Cage said.

If there’s any player who’s used to coaching changes, it’s Cage. In his four years at New Orleans’ Holy Cross High School, the football program experienced three coaching changes.

“This type of thing does happen in college football. It’s business,” he said. “I just never thought I had to go through that just a couple days before I signed.”

Those who are sticking with the Wildcats will have a chance to contribute right away. It’s a point that was driven home by UA outside linebackers coach Andy Buh and defensive line coach Stan Eggen in the hours after Sumlin’s firing. The two coaches contacted Bailey with a message: “Even with Coach Sumlin, it would’ve been a big opportunity for you. Without him, it’s still a big opportunity.”

The more Bailey thought about playing for the Wildcats, the more he embraced the idea.

“I’m committed to the program and the school,” he said. “Football is something I want to continue to play, so I’m gonna do it by any means (necessary).”

Between transfers, injuries and inexperience, Arizona was depleted on defense during a shortened, winless 2020 season.