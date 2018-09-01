There were countless handoffs at Arizona Stadium on Saturday night, but they didn’t come from UA quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful Khalil Tate.
Saturday marked the first night of beer and wine sales at an on-campus football game. Beer stands throughout the stadium offered Coors, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light and a local microbrew, Barrio Blonde. The 16-ounce beers cost $6, while 24-ounce drinks cost $8. The UA also offered Woodbridge wines.
UA fan Kenny Jenkins and his father were among the first to buy beers as they entered the stadium Saturday night. He said the drinks should improve the fan experience at the game.
Morgan Duren, who was waiting to purchase a cup of Michelob Ultra, agreed.
“I think as it regulated more like this, (kept) in the building, they have the police right there to take care of any situation that arises,” Duren said. “I think it’s going to be cool. I think it’ll make the game more fun with the people around you having fun bonding with a beer.”
For years, tailgaters have been allowed to drink on the UA mall and around the stadium before kickoff. In-stadium beer sales come with security nearby. All fans wanting to purchase beer and wine needed a blue wristband, which they received only after stadium staff verified their age.
University of Arizona Police, Pima County Sheriff’s deputies and additional officers patrolled Arizona Stadium to ensure fans’ safety. As of the Star’s Saturday night press time, they encountered no reports of public intoxication inside the stadium.
“Everything’s gone really well,” said Cindy Spasoff, public information officer for UAPD.
Arizona Stadium received its liquor license July 24. Arizona Stadium becomes one of more than 30 college football stadiums that sell beer to legal patrons, which includes Arizona State, Oregon State and Washington State. The UA is also selling beer and wine inside McKale Center.
Athletic director Dave Heeke said earlier this summer that the beer and wine sales weren’t about revenue, though the sales could provide a healthy bump; they were about offering a service to fans in an attempt to keep them at games.
“Ours is really about bringing it into the stadium, doing it the right way, providing the option for our fans,” Heeke said in July.
“If we can generate some revenue, great, but we’re not going to try to make that a primary emphasis on this.”