Wildcats football notebook: On Jedd Fisch's jacket, Gronk's big catch and returning alumni

Whenever Jedd Fisch walked around the Dick Tomey practice fields during his first spring as the Wildcats’ head coach, he was reminded of the legacy left behind by the Wildcats’ all-time winningest head coach.

The photo of Tomey — blown up on a garage-style storage building parallel to 6th Street — is of the late coach smiling on the sidelines after the Wildcats’ win over Miami in the Jan. 1, 1994 Fiesta Bowl. Tomey is wearing a red windbreaker with “Arizona Wildcats” circling the Wildcat logo over his heart.

Fisch wore a similar jacket on Saturday to honor the Arizona legend.

“We see that mural of him and this jacket — or pretty close it,” Fisch said. “I said to Barry (Boyd), our equipment manager, ‘You know what, Barry? We’ve gotta honor the best head coach that’s been here and the guy that turned Desert Swarm into what it was and had those years in the ‘90s that everybody wants to refer to and talk about.’ I said, ‘Let’s try to honor that with a jacket that I’m able to wear for the first spring game.’”

Tedy Bruschi, the 1995 Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year and one of the most successful Tomey products, “tugged on the jacket and told me, that’s a nice touch,” Fisch added.