Wildcats haven’t stopped believing as they seek first win under coach Jedd Fisch

Winless Arizona is still buying in; UCLA represents the next chance to end the skid.

In two of Arizona’s first four games, the Wildcats surrendered big plays in the first quarter. They fell victim to “early explosives.”

San Diego State hit Arizona with a 55-yard touchdown run and a 73-yard pass play that set up a TD. That all happened within the first six minutes.

Oregon scored on a 63-yard touchdown pass on the third play from scrimmage. The game was barely a minute old.

Asked how to minimize or even prevent those plays, defensive coordinator Don Brown said simply: “Tackle better.” He’s not wrong. All three of those plays featured missed tackles of some sort.

UA coach Jedd Fisch sees a deeper issue — one that goes well beyond the realm of X’s and O’s.

Doing his best Ted Lasso impression — he hasn’t seen the show but has put it on his offseason priority list — Fisch cited “the power of belief.” In his view, the Wildcats need to get to a point where they believe in themselves — their ability to compete with anyone — from start to finish.