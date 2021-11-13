Wildcats honor seniors; a running back starts at QB; UA draws 32K to final home game

Washington coach Jimmy Lake, who was suspended this week for shoving UW linebacker Ruperake Fuavai against Oregon, has a history of pushing players, according to a report by the Seattle Times.

The latest reported incident happened in Tucson during the 2019 season.

The Huskies trailed Arizona 17-13 at halftime when, according to the Seattle Times, Lake became enraged with a group of offensive players in the locker room.

“Lake comes in on just a complete rampage pretty much, picks up (wide receiver) Quinten Pounds and throws him into a locker,” one of five eyewitnesses told the Seattle Times. “Those lockers there were wooden lockers, and it was violent. It really caught everyone by surprise. It was really unprompted. He just kind of did that and then went on a tangent about how the offense needs to start playing better.”

Lake denied “anything improper" went on during the game.