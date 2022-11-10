Wildcats hope to have Jacob Cowing back for Saturday's game vs. UCLA

Arizona hopes to have the Pac-12's leading pass-catcher, Jacob Cowing available for the Wildcats’ contest against ninth-ranked UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

"We’re continuing to evaluate him," Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said during his final pre-UCLA news conference on Thursday. "He’s been taking some of the reps at practice, so we’re hopeful."

Cowing injured his leg in last week's loss to Utah. Since then, Fisch said, Cowing’s participation in practice "has been more in the limited range." Cowing leads the league in receptions (65) and is second in receiving yards (858); he’s also tied for first with seven touchdown catches.

If Cowing is unable to play, either second-year receiver Anthony Simpson or freshman Kevin Green Jr. could start. Green would become the ninth true freshman to start for the UA this season.

Green, a 5-foot-11-inch Los Angeles-area native, starred at Bishop Alemany high School in Mission Hills, California. He was one of two recruits in 2022 to flip from hometown USC to Arizona, along with tight end Keyan Burnett.

"I love everything about his potential," Fisch said of Green. "He’s going to be a very special slot receiver for us in the future. He’s got a really good knack to get open, which is first and foremost what you look for with guys who play inside. He’s really determined to do things right, is a coachable player. The more coachable they are, the better they can grow — the faster they can grow and are more willing to do what is asked.

"He’s willing to do everything. We need to stick him in the weight room and get him bigger this offseason. Bigger, faster, stronger usually all work pretty well together. Kevin Green is going to be a very good player for us in the future."

Wildcat' formation shelved due to ‘boatload of backs’

Tucson native and wide receiver Jamarye Joiner’s role in Arizona’s offense has been minimized compared to his production in 2021.

Joiner, a redshirt junior and Cienega High School product, was installed as the UA’s "Wildcat" quarterback last season and had 19 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Arizona used the Wildcat formation this season against Mississippi State and North Dakota State, but hasn’t been used since. Fisch said Arizona's additions of Florida State transfer D.J. Williams and true freshmen Jonah Coleman and Rayshon "Speedy" Luke to complement starter Michael Wiley means it's unlikely Joiner lines up at quarterback for the final three games of the season.

"I don’t think we’ll get into Wildcat offense (for the remainder of the season)," Fisch said. "It’s not that I’m opposed to it. I think there’s a place for it and you see it across the country, across the leagues. I study, I look at it. But in the end, our runners are running at a much higher level than we were a year ago.

"We have a boatload of backs that for us, there’d be no reason to hand it or direct snap it."

Since quarterback Jayden de Laura’s performance against Mississippi State, where he held off from running despite having lanes to pick up first downs, de Laura has attempted over 10 rushes in three games.

"Earlier in the season, Jayden wasn’t running," Fisch said.

"Now that he’s been able to use his feet, it gives us more of an opportunity."

Arizona’s coaching staff will attend ‘a game or two’ to recruit

A few members of the UA coaching staff will attend "a game or two" in Southern California to check in on recruits, Fisch said.

"Our focus for this week, where we are in the season and where we are with our commits, will be — we’ll send one or two coaches out," Fisch said. "Everyone else should be in."

Arizona struck rich in Los Angeles’ high school ranks for its 2022 recruiting class, signing 14 players, including seven from the stacked Trinity League. Among them: wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (Servite), tight end Keyan Burnett (Servite), quarterback Noah Fifita (Servite), linebacker Jacob Manu (Servite), running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke (St. John Bosco), defensive tackle Jacob Rich Kongaika (Mater Dei) and defensive end Ta’i’ta’i Uiagalelei (Mater Dei).

During Pac-12 Media Day in July, Fisch referred to Arizona as a "California-based recruiting program."

Once again, the Wildcats’ upcoming recruiting class is littered with SoCal recruits. Among the 19 commits of Arizona’s defensive-heavy 2023 recruiting class, nine of them are from Southern California. The most recent SoCal addition: three-star defensive end Noah Fernandez, a 6-foot-4-inch, 265-pounder from San Pedro, California who committed to the UA on Wednesday.

Here’s a rundown of Arizona’s SoCal commits for ‘23 — and how they’re doing this season:

Sean Brown

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Hometown (high school): Simi Valley, California (Simi Valley)

How he's doing: Brown had 16 tackles and an interception in 10 games for the Pioneers. Simi Valley finished its season 4-6.

Lucas Conti

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-5

Weight: 260 pounds

Hometown (high school): Corona, California (Centennial)

How he's doing: Conti has 26 tackles, six stops for loss and a sack this season.

Solomon Davis

Position: Defensive back

Height: 6-0

Weight: 183 pounds

Hometown (high school): Covina, California (Charter Oak)

How he's doing: Davis has 14 tackles and two interceptions this season.

Nicholas Fernandez

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Hometown (high school): San Pedro, California (San Pedro)

How he's doing: Fernandez has 28 tackles and four sacks for the Pirates this season.

Jackson Holman

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Hometown (high school): Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo)

How he's doing: Holman has 24 catches for 491 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brandon Johnson

Position: Running back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown (high school): Palmdale, California (highland)

How he's doing: Johnson so far has rushed for 1,074 yards and 23 touchdowns on 113 carries, averaging 107.4 yards per game. He’s also second on the team in receiving with 253 yards and three touchdowns.

Dominic Lolesio

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Hometown (high school): Long Beach, California (Long Beach Poly)

How he's doing: Lolesio has 53 tackles, 20 stops for loss and six sacks for the undefeated Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits.

Elijha Payne

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-7

Weight: 285 pounds

Hometown (high school): Chatsworth, California (Sierra Canyon)

How he's doing: Sierra Canyon, a school popular for its nationally-ranked basketball program, will face Serra, the former high school of ex-UA quarterback Khalil Tate, on Friday in a CIF Southern Section playoff game. The Star will be in attendance for this game.

Siaosi "Rhino" Tapaatoutai

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Hometown (high school): Mission Hills, California (Bishop Alemany)