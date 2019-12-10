120119-sports-ArizonaFB-p06.JPG

Arizona State Sun Devils safety Cam Phillips (15) tackles Arizona Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor (21) as he moves the ball up field during a game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Pac-12 unveiled its all conference teams on Tuesday, two full squads numbering 46 players plus another 10 specialists. 

There was not a Wildcat to be found. 

The UA was again shut out of the all-conference first and second teams, although five players — defensive backs Lorenzo Burns and Jace Whittaker, offensive lineman Cody Creason, linebacker Colin Schooler and running back J.J. Taylor — were named honorable mention. Senior quarterback Khalil Tate, a one-time Sports Illustrated cover subject who captivated college football during the 2017 season but struggled with injuries and inconsistency as an upperclassman, was not named.  

Tuesday's announcement continues an all-conference drought that defies explanation. Arizona's Ka'Deem Carey was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2013, and Scooby Wright III was its Defensive Player of the Year in 2014. Since then, the Pac-12 has named 275 players as either first-team or second-team all-conference selections. Just two of them have been Wildcats: Taylor was a first-team all-conference running back a year ago, and Drew Riggleman was a second-team all-conference punter in 2015. 

Rival Arizona State placed four players on Tuesday's first teams alone: Eno Benjamin was a first-team all-conference running back, with Brandon Aiyuk at both wide receiver and return specialist. Michael Turk was the first-team all-conference punter, and Case Hatch was named an all-purpose special teamer. Cohl Cabral was a second-team offensive lineman. 

Utah running back Zack Moss was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 1,359 rushing yards nad 15 touchdowns. Moss finishes his college career as the Utes' all-time leading rusher with 4,010 yards and 38 rushing touchdowns. Cal's Evan Weaver was named the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year after posting a school-record 173 tackles. Utah's Kyle Whittingham was named Coach of the Year after leading the Utes to the Pac-12 South championship and a berth in the conference title game. USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, a Scottsdale native, and Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux were named the offensive and defensive freshmen of the year, respectively. ASU quarterback Jaylen Daniels finished second to Slovis. 

