Wildcats linebacker Jabar Triplett enters transfer portal; did not play in 2021 due to injury

Jabar Triplet, a former three-star recruit in the 2020 class, announced Wednesday that he's putting his name in the transfer portal.

"Due to current situations, and after praying and talking with my family, a big decision was made," Triplett wrote on Twitter. "I'll be entering my name in the NCAA transfer portal."

The ex-UA linebacker never appeared in a game in two seasons at Arizona due to multiple injuries. Triplett tore in Achilles in the spring of 2020 causing him to miss the shortened six-game season, then he suffered a knee injury in January 2021 and needed season-ending surgery.

On June 3, Triplett posted a workout video at Arizona Stadium going through agility drills with a brace on his left knee. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

While the Wildcats are losing a promising defensive player, the program has picked up several commitments in the last week for the 2023 recruiting class

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

