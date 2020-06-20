Wildcats' newest QB already touring Tucson; 'It feels like home,' Clay Millen says

How has your relationship with Mazzone progressed?

A: “The more we talk, the more our chemistry has built. He came out to watch me throw and was really excited about that so he’s been recruiting me hard. They were super excited when I committed, and I think Mazzone has great history with quarterbacks. A stat that he told me was every single quarterback over the last 10 years that has started for him is on an NFL roster. The only exception was that he had one NFL free agent wide receiver (Khalil Tate). Other than that, he’s got a pretty good track record with quarterbacks, so I’m excited.”

Has he compared you to any of his former quarterbacks?

A: “He thinks I have some Grant Gunnell in me. Grant is going to be a great mentor for me and he’s going to have a great career at Arizona and will be really successful. As soon as I get there, I know he’ll be teaching me and will be a great mentor to have to be successful there. It’s great to have a guy two classes ahead of you who could kinda be that mentor.”

How much did your brother influence your career, considering you both play quarterback and are only two years apart?