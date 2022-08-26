Wildcats' O-line 'ready to rewrite their story' after ugly loss to SDSU last year

Ex-Aztec Araiza, 2 SDSU teammates accused of rape in civil suit

SAN DIEGO — Matt Araiza, the “Punt God” who led San Diego State to a record-setting season before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills, and two of his former Aztecs teammates were accused in a civil lawsuit Thursday of gang-raping a teenager at an off-campus party last fall.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, accuses Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at a home where Araiza had been living.

The plaintiff, now 18, is identified in the complaint as “Jane Doe” because she was underage at the time.

No arrests have been made and San Diego Police have not publicly identified any suspects.

Leonard is listed on San Diego State's roster as a redshirt freshman offensive lineman from Arlington, Texas. Ewaliko is not listed on this year’s roster, but was on the 2021 roster as a defensive lineman from Seattle.

The lawsuit states that the teen had been drinking with friends when they decided to go to the party on Oct. 17 and she was “observably intoxicated upon arrival.” She became separated from her friends and was approached by Araiza who offered her a drink, according to the lawsuit. She believes the drink “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances,” the complaint said.

She told Araiza, who was 21 at the time, that she was a high school senior, according to the lawsuit. She alleges he then led her to a side yard where he asked her to perform oral sex and then had sex with her before taking her to a bedroom in the home. There were at least three other men in the room, including Leonard and Ewaliko, according to the complaint. The lawsuit states that Araiza threw the teen onto the bed and she went in and out of consciousness while she was being raped. It added, “but she does remember some moments from the horrific gang rape.”

— Associated Press