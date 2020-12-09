Wildcats’ offense has bogged down on third down; these numbers explain why

As is often the case, the numbers tell the tale. Arizona has had major problems protecting the quarterback. When the Wildcats get into third-and-long situations, their success rate drops precipitously.

For the purpose of this exercise, and to keep things simple, we’re defining “third-and-long” as any third-down situation that requires 6 or more yards. Arizona has faced 40 of those and has converted only nine for a success rate of 22.5%. Even if you take out two situations where the Wildcats weren’t trying to gain a first down because of field position and the clock, they’re still at 23.7%.

Meanwhile, when needing 5 or fewer yards, Arizona is 9 of 21 — 42.9%. Respectable.

It isn’t unusual for offenses to have a harder time converting in long-yardage situations; it’d be surprising if that weren’t the case. But that disparity is extreme. The average yardage needed in the two scenarios helps explain the gap.

In the 21 third-and-5 situations the Wildcats have faced, the average distance they’ve needed to gain a first down is 2.9 yards. In the 40 times they’ve faced third-and-6 or longer, their average is 9.8 yards. That’s a tall task for any offense — but especially one that has yielded a conference-high 17 sacks.