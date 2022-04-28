Wildcats offer scholarship to QB Cole Leinart, son of former USC star Matt Leinart

Jedd Fisch is hoping the next quarterback from the Leinart family stays in the Pac-12.

Cole Leinart, son of former USC star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, landed an offer from the Arizona Wildcats Thursday evening. The younger Leinart is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and will begin high school at Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei in the 2022-23 academic year.

I am grateful to announce that I have received my 2nd D1 offer from @ArizonaFBall. Thanks to @brennanpcarroll and the entire staff. #Pac12 #BearDown pic.twitter.com/1DpiILUmuG — Cole Leinart (@Cole__Leinart) April 29, 2022

Matt Leinart starred under head coach Pete Carroll at USC from 2003-05, throwing for 10,693 yards and 99 touchdowns and winning two national championships — and losing the third to Texas. Leinart went 37-2 in three seasons as the starter for the Trojans.

Leinart was a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2006 NFL Draft; he played seven seasons in the league, primarily as a backup quarterback.

Leinart and former USC women's basketball star Brynn Cameron, sister of former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron, welcomed son Cole in 2006. Leinart also landed an offer from SMU Thursday. Colby Cameron, Brynn's brother and Cole's uncle, is an offensive analyst for the Mustangs.

