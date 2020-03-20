Wildcats’ polarizing QB prospect Khalil Tate finds an advocate in ex-NFL star Donovan McNabb

“The things that I tried to implant in him. … One, you’re coming in behind the eight ball a little bit because of the offensive scheme you were in the last two years. Two, they want to see how you handle adversity, how you’re coming in where you’re not ‘The Guy’ and you’ve gotta battle and compete.

“No. 3, they want to know the type of time that you’re going to sacrifice and put in to learn the offense, to get comfortable in the scheme, to be comfortable in the pocket. And at the end of it all, they want to see if you can play.”

Those criticisms you mentioned, are they something that you ever talked to him about?

A: “I have. We have a relationship where we just throw things off of each other. And I think that’s what makes it special. Because I’ve been there. I’ve been in his situation. I’ve been in his shoes, where you gotta go in and compete. People say things on the outside, and you can’t focus on that; you can only just zone in on what the task at hand is.”

Did he ever express any regrets about the way things went for him at Arizona?