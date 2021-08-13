Wildcats' QB uncertainty lingers; linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. emerging as playmaker

Day 7 of Arizona Wildcats training camp is in the books. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits from Friday morning’s practice:

* UA coach Jedd Fisch conceded that he doesn’t know who Arizona’s starting quarterback will be yet and might not be much closer to knowing than he was a week ago. The three contenders continue to have bright moments and worrisome setbacks. We’ll have more on this topic, including Fisch’s in-depth assessment, later today.

* Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer took more reps during team periods than Jordan McCloud. Whether that means anything or is a sign of things to come remains to be seen.

* Plummer connected on the most downfield throws but also threw an interception, his third of training camp. Linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr. made the play. The transfer from New Mexico State has had two standout practices in a row and is making a compelling case for a sizable role.

* Tight end Bryce Wolma made a lunging touchdown catch on a pass from Cruz in 11-on-11 work. Wolma and Alex Lines appear to be the top two tight ends.