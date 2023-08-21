Arizona Wildcats senior wide receiver Jacob Cowing was named an Associated Press Second Team All-American on Monday.

Cowing joined Xavier Worthy (Texas) and Malik Nabers (LSU) on the Second Team. Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Rome Odunze (Washington) and Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) were First Team picks. Former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer, who transferred to USC and is a preseason All-Pac-12 First Team honoree, did not make either AP preseason All-America team.

Cowing is also a preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team selection, along with left tackle Jordan Morgan, and was mentioned on the Biletnikoff Award, Paul Hornung Award and Maxwell Award preseason watch lists.

The 5-11, 175-pound Maricopa native enters the season after leading the Pac-12 in receptions (85) in 2022, which also ranks third in a season by a Wildcat behind Bobby Wade and Dennis Northcutt. Cowing was a staple in Arizona's offense that had the sixth-best passing attack in college football last season.

Cowing also had four games with over 100 yards receiving during his junior campaign, including his eight-catch, 152-yard, three-touchdown UA debut in the Wildcats' season-opening win at San Diego State.

In space, Cowing was an effective slot receiver in his first season with the Wildcats, averaging 7.5 yards after catches (YAC), according to Pro Football Focus; PFF gave Cowing an 80 overall grade as a pass-catcher for last season.

Cowing conceivably could've declared for the NFL Draft, but "what brought me back was the team, Coach (Jedd) Fisch, certain personal things, too."

"I wanted to also finish my degree here," Cowing added. "And just the team atmosphere and what we're building here. I wanted to leave Arizona with a bang and with a good foundation for this program leaning in the right direction, and we're definitely heading in the right direction. I just want to see Arizona succeed at the end of the day. I want to be a part of that success. ... I want to be a part of something special and that's ultimately why I came back. ... From Day 1 of coming here to now, I've grown my IQ as a player. I've also changed as a man, too, as a person. I just appreciate the coaches for how they've changed me as an athlete and as a man at the end of the day."

Between his career at Arizona and UTEP, Cowing has amassed 3,629 yards and 21 touchdowns and is coming off two consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards.

In Arizona's preseason training camp, which concluded on Sunday, Cowing was among the Wildcats' top offensive playmakers. Cowing caught two passes for at least 30 yards in the Wildcats' scrimmage on Saturday night, including a turnaround diving catch for a 30-yard touchdown from quarterback Jayden de Laura. Cowing will have a prominent role for the UA's special teams unit as a punt returner and "gunner" on punt coverage.

“We didn’t want them to look at him as just a slot receiver,” Fisch said of Cowing. “I think it’s a responsibility of a head coach in college football to help your player get to the NFL if they’re capable.”

Arizona wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings said, "sky's the limit for (Cowing)" in his final season as a Wildcat.

"I think the way Jacob has taken care of his body, the way he's taken care of the mental part of the game, he understands now that he can go out there and put up huge numbers again and have an opportunity to see him as an early draft pick," Cummings said. "He's one of the top receivers in the country as far as career receiving yards, back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, so he knows that all he has to do is keep working. There's no pressure, there's no concerns about what's going on.

"He knows who he is to this team and the opportunities we're going to give him. He just has to go out there and keep elevating his game every single day."

Here's a full look at the AP All-American Teams:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Caleb Williams, USC

Running backs: Blake Corum, Michigan; Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi

Tackles: Joe Alt, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Guards: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, Michigan

Center: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Wide receivers: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Rome Odunze, Washington; Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

All-purpose player: Travis Hunter, Colorado

Kicker: Joshua Karty, Stanford

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Jared Verse, Florida State; Bralen Trice, Washington

Interior linemen: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois; Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Linebackers: Harold Perkins, LSU; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia; Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Cornerbacks: Kool-aid McKinstry, Alabama; Kalen King, Penn State

Safeties: Kam Kinchens, Miami; Malaki Starks, Georgia

Defensive back: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Punter: Tory Taylor, Iowa

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Drake Maye, North Carolina.

Running backs: Raheim Sanders, Arkansas; Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Tackles: JC Latham, Alabama; Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Guards: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State; Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Center: Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Tight end: Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse

Wide receivers: Xavier Worthy, Texas; Malik Nabers, LSU; Jacob Cowing, Arizona

All-purpose player: Will Shipley, Clemson

Kicker: John Hoyland, Wyoming

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Edge rushers: J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State; Dallas Turner, Alabama

Interior linemen: Tyler Davis, Clemson; Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Linebackers: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson; Barrett Carter, Clemson; Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Cornerbacks: Josh Newton, TCU; Ben Morrison, Notre Dame

Safeties: Calen Bullock, third-year, USC; Javon Bullard, Georgia

Defensive back: Will Johnson, Michigan