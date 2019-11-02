Recruits still confident in UA
Arizona fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing a week ago, after the Wildcats coughed up 133 points to their previous three opponents.
So far, it hasn’t affected the UA’s 2020 recruiting class. The Wildcats currently have four defensive players committed; linebacker Jabar Triplett, defensive end Dion Wilson and cornerbacks Alphonse Oywak and Khary Crump Jr.
“Loved (Yates). Built a special, strong relationship when I was down there and through recruiting so it kind of sucks to know that I won’t be around what I’ve gotten used to,” Oywak, a three-star recruit, said.
“Coach (Demetrice Martin) is obviously going to be my position coach and is still there, so I’m not really sweating it.”
Triplett, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was recruited by both Yates and Rushing. He said he’s “staying with Arizona.”
“I just want to talk to Coach (Theron) Aych and Coach (Kevin) Sumlin to see who’s going to be coaching the defense and coaching the linebackers. I want to see who’s running things to see how I fit in their scheme,” Triplett said.
“I would like to see more blitzing, getting stops and getting off the field quick.”
All of Arizona’s commits say they’ll keep tabs on the coach who recruited them to Tucson.
“Wish (Yates) the best of luck though. Incredible coach and man in general. Excited to see where his next journey takes him,” Oywak said.
‘Rock Solid’ redux
OH. MY. GOODNESS. Arizona re-shot the 1994 Desert Swarm Sports Illustrated cover for the game program today. pic.twitter.com/m9KHe4Ruhp— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 2, 2019
The UA athletic department re-created the famous “Desert Swarm” Sports Illustrated cover prior to the homecoming game, and it sure does bring back memories. The cover featured four members of the Wildcats’ vaunted 1994 defense: Brandon Sanders, Tedy Bruschi, Sean Harris, Jim Hoffman and Tony Bouie. That year, the Wildcats’ defense held opponents to less than 60 rushing yards per game.
The re-creation made the cover of Saturday’s game program.
Ex-Wildcats WR returns as honorary captain
Dennis Northcutt, one of Arizona’s all-time leading wide receivers, was part of the pregame coin toss as an honorary captain.
Northcutt played for the Wildcats from 1996-99, and set the school record for most receiving yards in a season (1,422) yards in 1999. Northcutt also ranks second in career receiving yards (3,252) behind Bobby Wade, and third in career touchdowns (24).
The big number
385 Oregon State put up 385 first-half yards on Saturday, the most by a Beavers offense in a half since their September win over Cal Poly.
Socks!
The Wildcats wore their “Desert Swarm”-era throwbacks on Saturday, and fans who wanted to party like it was 1994 could get into the action at a price. The UA bookstore sold replica Bruschi No. 68 jerseys ($75), various Bruschi T-shirts ($24.99-$29.99) and — our favorite — pairs of socks with the former Wildcats star’s name, number, autograph and image on them. The socks sell for $20, but they’re for a good cause. Strideline is donating proceeds from sales to Tedy’s Team, the ex-Wildcat and Patriot’s foundation. Bruschi’s charity raises awareness of stroke and heart disease. Bruschi is a stroke survivor.
Scripts!
Eagle-eyed UA fans might have noticed a new (old) wordmark on Saturday: A cursive “Cats” that has made its way onto caps and T-shirts sold at the bookstore. Look familiar? The UA wore the script “Cats” on their football pants during the Dick Tomey and John Mackovic eras.
He said it
“It’s something they should do at least once a year. At least one game, wear the throwback Arizona uniform just to pay respect. I love the new uniforms and the different color coordinations. I don’t love all the combinations, but I like being able to have those options. We didn’t have those options back then. We had white and blue (jerseys and pants), but it’s good to see at least one game go back to the old school.” — Former Arizona linebacker Lance Briggs on the UA’s “Desert Swarm” uniforms
Boys (and men) sing
Saturday’s homecoming game included a tradition within a tradition — one that you may not notice unless you’re regularly in your seats before kickoff.
The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus sang the national anthem before the homecoming game, an annual rite. Saturday’s performance came with a twist: the Boys Chorus is celebrating its 80th year and, as such, invited alumni from past choruses to sing alongside the current group. The Boys Chorus, plus alumni, began their Saturday with an 11 a.m. rehearsal. They then tailgated on the UA Mall and performed for President Robert C. Robbins before heading to the stadium to sing the anthem.
Led by Julian Ackerley, the Boys Chorus performs Western and folk songs, Christmas carols and other songs all over the world. The boys may be best known for singing the Western hit “Ghost Riders” while performing rope tricks. (Admit it, you’re humming the Johnny Cash version right now).