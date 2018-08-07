The pending court case against Arizona Wildcats safety Scottie Young Jr. has been delayed, and it’s unclear whether it will affect his availability for the upcoming season.
Young was arrested last September on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He was scheduled for a hearing Monday, but a motion to continue the case was filed last week, days before the Wildcats’ first practice of training. His next court date — a diversion check — is scheduled for Nov. 2, court records show.
Young has been suspended indefinitely since the spring, though first-year coach Kevin Sumlin has yet to say why. Sumlin said last week that he had no update on Young’s status with the team. Young showed promise as a freshman, and likely would have had a significant role had he been able to practice with the team in spring drills.
Young was arrested after a witness reported seeing him push, spit on and threaten his girlfriend inside his residence hall. Young told police that he spit on her and grabbed her by the wrists because he thought she was going to hit him. Young said the woman had scratched his cheek during a similar altercation days earlier.
Young’s girlfriend told police that it wasn’t the first time he’d put his hands on her. Police noted that the woman’s hand was slightly swollen and called for paramedics.
Both Young and his girlfriend were arrested on domestic violence charges, but prosecutors later dropped the charge against the woman.
Then-coach Rich Rodriguez allowed Young to participate in all team activities following his arrest, even though Rodriguez had previously touted a zero-tolerance policy toward domestic violence. Young injured his knee weeks later, and did not play again. Rodriguez was fired Jan. 2.
Young’s next step is unclear. The Pima County Attorney’s Office was checking to see whether Young would be eligible for diversion, but it’s unclear if a decision was made.
Young’s attorney, Ali Farhang, declined to comment.