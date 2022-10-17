Wildcats seek improvement ‘in every aspect’ during bye; ‘T-Mac’ snags another honor

The objective for the Arizona Wildcats during their bye is simple.

“Get better,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said Monday.

Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) is in better shape than a year ago through seven games (0-7, 0-4). But the Wildcats have lost two in a row, and Fisch is seeking improvement in all areas – not just on defense, where the UA has struggled the most.

“Our goal right now is to see: Can we get better in every phase? In all three phases, in every aspect of offense, defense and special teams,” Fisch said. “Can we become a better passing team, rushing team, blocking team? Can we become a better tackling team, rush defense, pass defense? And then our kicking game.”

Here’s one area in each phase where Arizona can stand to improve before the final five-game stretch, which begins Oct. 29 vs. No. 12 USC:

Offense: efficiency — The Wildcats are a way better offensive team in Fisch’s second season. They already have more points than they scored all of last year and are averaging 14.4 more per game. But in Fisch’s view, they’re still leaving some meat on the bone.

“I continue to watch our film and say we leave at least 100 yards out there every week,” Fisch said.

Every offensive failing is magnified because of the defense’s ongoing issues. Arizona scored on five of its final six possessions last week at Washington – including four touchdowns – and still lost by 10 points.

Defense: scoring — It’s hard to narrow it down to just one thing on this side of the ball. But if there’s one area that’s realistic, it’s turning some of the opposition’s touchdowns into field goals – or, better yet, turnovers.

Arizona actually accomplished that to a degree at UW, twice stopping the Huskies on fourth down inside the 20. However, Washington scored touchdowns on its other four red-zone opportunities. The Wildcats have yielded a 74.2% TD rate, which ranks 123rd in the country.

“We're just giving up too many touchdowns, period,” Fisch said.

Special teams: long-range field goals — Tyler Loop has been “excellent” on field goals inside 40 yards, Fisch said, and the numbers back that up: Loop is a perfect 7 of 7.

He hasn’t been as sharp on kicks over 40-plus yards. Loop is 2 of 5 in the 40-49 range. (He has yet to attempt a field goal of 50-plus.)

Loop’s miss from 41 yards with 1:23 remaining vs. UW prevented Arizona from narrowing the gap to seven points and attempting an onside kick.

‘He’s just getting started’

UA receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

McMillan notched careers highs in catches (seven), yards (132) and touchdowns (two) at Washington. He leads all FBS true freshmen with 470 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He’s second with 28 receptions, trailing Vanderbilt’s Jayden McGowan by three.

“I think he's just getting started, honestly,” Fisch said of McMillan, the highest-rated recruit to sign with Arizona since such rankings existed. “He is getting more and more confident every day. He's practicing better every day. He's believing in himself more and more and more that the plays that he used to make in high school actually can be made in college too.

“He's beginning to do that, and it's pretty cool to see ‘T-Mac’ play. We're excited about continuing to develop T-Mac into what I believe will be one of the best receivers in the country here in the next few years.”

McMillan has expanded his route tree over the course of the season and has improved his blocking and efficiency. In Arizona’s first five games, McMillan caught only 42.1% of his targets (16 of 38), per Pro Football Focus. In the past two games, that number has climbed to 75% (12 of 16).

“I feel like it’s just expected,” quarterback Jayden de Laura said. “From the first practice I've seen him participate in in spring, he made big plays, made catches. Big-time players make big-time plays, and he's one of those guys.”

Injury report

Arizona could get all of its injured players back for the USC game with one notable exception.

It’ll “probably be a stretch” for freshman tailback Rayshon Luke to play against the Trojans, Fisch said. Luke underwent minor ankle surgery after getting hurt Sept. 17 vs. North Dakota State.

Luke has appeared in three games, rushing six times for 44 yards and catching one pass for 1 yard. He could play in one more game and still preserve his redshirt. Fisch and his staff will make that decision once Luke is healthy enough to return.

Starting left guard Josh Donovan missed the second half vs. UW because of a knee injury. Fisch said Donovan has no structural damage and “should be good to go” for USC if his treatment and rehab go well.

Other players who’ve been out who could return include tailback Michael Wiley, defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea and cornerback Isaiah Rutherford. Fisch said de Laura and receiver Jacob Cowing also will benefit from some time off after each rolled an ankle vs. the Huskies.

Extra points