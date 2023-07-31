Ahead of Arizona's month-long training camp that begins Wednesday, the Wildcats will hold a media day and roll out 16 players expected to have an impact in 2023.

Here's a look at the players participating in Arizona's media day Tuesday, as the Wildcats look to improve on last year's 5-7 campaign entering the third season under head coach Jedd Fisch:

Jacob Cowing

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Senior

Height: 5-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Maricopa (UTEP)

The rundown: Cowing was a highly-touted prospect in the transfer portal well over a year ago — and he showed why in his first season at the UA, leading the Pac-12 in receptions (85) and becoming the only player in the conference with over 80 catches; he also averaged 7.5 yards after catch (YAC). Cowing returns to Arizona's high-powered offense, which ranked sixth nationally in passing yards last season, as one of the UA's premier playmakers.

Jayden de Laura

Position: Quarterback

Year: Junior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Honolulu (Washington State)

The rundown: Despite throwing a Pac-12-worst 13 interceptions, de Laura threw for 3,685 yards — the third-most in a season by a UA quarterback — and 25 touchdowns. Over the summer, de Laura attended the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana and the "3DQB" camp in Huntington Beach, California. De Laura has added at least 15 pounds since joining Arizona last season.

Kevin Green

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Redshirt freshman

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Mission Hills, California (Bishop Alemany High School)

The rundown: The addition of former Colorado receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig likely bumped Green from the starting rotation to a reserve role, but the former USC commit is expected to have a role for Arizona's receiving corps.

Jonah Savaiinaea

Position: Right tackle

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6-5

Weight: 335 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Honolulu (St. Louis High School)

The rundown: Savaiinaea, who started all 12 games at right guard as a true freshman, will start at right tackle for the Wildcats this season. Savaiinaea was a Freshman All-American and only allowed two sacks and was penalized twice, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tanner McLachlan

Position: Tight end

Year: Redshirt senior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 240 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada (Southern Utah)

The rundown: McLachlan's 456 yards are the most by an Arizona tight end since Rob Gronkowski in 2008. Other contributors at tight end for Arizona include 6-6, 235-pound sophomore Keyan Burnett.

Michael Wiley

Position: Running back

Year: Senior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Houston (Strake Jesuit High School)

The rundown: The Bob Moran MVP recipient for his career-high 214 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona State will pilot a running back room that also includes sophomore Jonah Coleman, former Florida State transfer D.J. Williams and sophomore Rayshon "Speedy" Luke.

Jordan Morgan

Position: Left tackle

Year: Senior

Height: 6-6

Weight: 320 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Marana (Marana High School)

The rundown: A season-ending knee injury in Arizona's upset win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl sidelined Morgan for the remainder of the ’22 season and hindered him from NFL Draft preparation, which could be a blessing in disguise for the Wildcats. Morgan is rated by PFF as the best tackle in the Pac-12 entering the season. Morgan and Savaiinaea bookending Arizona's offensive line is among the top tackle tandems in the Pac-12.

Kyle Ostendorp

Position: Punter

Year: Senior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 215

Hometown (previous school): Phoenix (Desert Vista High School)

The rundown: The 2021 All-Pac-12 First Team selection averaged 45.5 yards per punt last season and had three touchbacks and 10 punts pin opponents inside the 20-yard line.

Martell Irby

Position: Defensive back

Year: Senior

Height: 5-9

Weight: 208 pounds

Hometown (previous school): San Diego (UCLA)

The rundown: The former UCLA running back and defensive back retired from football last summer, citing mental health reasons, before reuniting with former UCLA assistant coach and current defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen. Irby received snaps at nickel back in the spring.

Jacob Manu

Position: Linebacker

Year: Sophomore

Height: 5-11

Weight: 220 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Santa Ana, California (Servite High School)

The rundown: Manu became a mainstay in Arizona's defense during the second half of the season after impressing UA coaches in practice as a scout-team linebacker against the Wildcats' starting offense. Despite limited action in the first half of the season, Manu was second on the team in quarterback hurries (16), according to PFF. Manu is expected to start at "Will" linebacker alongside Oregon transfer Justin Flowe this season.

Tyler Manoa

Position: Defensive tackle

Year: Senior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 310 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Hayward, California (UCLA)

The rundown: Manoa was among the standouts on Arizona's defensive line in the spring. The former Bruin is one several reinforcements on the defensive front Nansen lured to Tucson.

Bill Norton

Position: Defensive tackle

Year: Senior

Height: 6-6

Weight: 300 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Memphis, Tennessee (Georgia)

The rundown: Norton had limited action in the NFL factory — also known as Georgia's defensive line — but the ex-Bulldog adds size and experience to a defense that finished 10th in the Pac-12 in stopping the run.

Kamuela Ka’aihue

Position: Linebacker

Year: Freshman

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Honolulu (President Theodore Roosevelt High School)

The rundown: Ka'aihue was an early enrollee in the spring and earned starting reps in pinches during team segments in the spring. Ka'aihue didn't participate in the spring game after suffering a lower-body injury during Arizona's final scrimmage.

Treydan Stukes

Position: Nickel back

Year: Junior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Litchfield Park, Arizona (Goodyear Millennium High School)

The rundown: Stukes, who changed his jersey number from 20 to 2, will start at nickel back in Nansen's 4-2-5 defense this season after starting at cornerback last year.

Gunner Maldonado

Position: Safety

Year: Junior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190 pound5

Hometown (previous school): Chandler (Northwestern)

The rundown: Maldonado was productive late in the season at nickel back and finished with a career-high 48 tackles, but returned to strong safety in the spring.

Genesis Smith

Position: Safety

Year: Freshman

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Chandler (Chandler Hamilton High School)